The following people were indicted Aug. 11 by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are accusations, not convictions:
David Allen Adler, 42, 1097 Sportsman Club Road, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; notice to appear.
Hussein H. Almleyhem, 44, 1756 Patrick Way, Apt. B, two counts of theft by deception valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Mustafa Mohammed Alsigab, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery; $25,000 cash bond.
Rhodesha Mahalia Anderson, 40, Albuquerque, N.M., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Corey E. Anthony, 20, Louisville, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Kenneth D. Atkison, 61, 219 Peachtree Lane, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kenneth Ryne Bow, 32, 2001 Rockcreek Drive, #8B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Salvatore Anthony Cavallaro, 40, 250 Greenwood Lane, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Julie Ellen Carde, 50, 250 Greenwood Lane, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; transfer bond.
Andrew Payton Goodnight, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $1,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, no or expired registration plates, failure to or improper signal, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts; $1,000 cash bond.
Tonya Arabian Hazelwood, 39, 619 Covington St., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years); transfer bond.
Justin Dewayne Hensley, 36, 287 N. Campbell Road, #20, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, no brake lights, excessive windshield/window tinting, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Jeremy Lynn Carpenter, 37, 3370 Whitney Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Elvis Lee Tison, 26, 183 Corey Lane, Morgantown, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Amy Nichole Herron, 40, 600 Shanty Hollow Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Rudolph Alonzo Rankins IV, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), theft of identity, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Dillon Wayne Roberts, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
David Keith Sanders, 34, Goodlettsville, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving; transfer bond.
Heather Nicole Sneed, 37, Goodlettsville, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Butch O'Neil Cole, 50, 1236 Shawnee Way, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; transfer bond.
Titheirra Lamans Hill, 49, Nashville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Zachary Ron Jent, 26, 399 Parkway Drive, Scottsville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Wayne Kessinger, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Thida Ma, 42, 117 Whispering Hills Blvd., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Peter James Munson, 53, 511 E. Washington St., Franklin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Adam Vincent Osgood, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Colton Ray Price, 18, 1350 Willis Givens Road, Morgantown, two counts of first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, theft of a controlled substance; $25,000 cash bond.
Andy Martin Schmucker, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Cristian Serrano, 23, 503 Colonial Drive, Franklin, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Brian Christopher Smith, 34, 1030 Winners Circle, Apt. A, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, alcohol intoxication, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
Larry Lee Smith, 48, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Briana Marie Strong, 34, 1507 Smallhouse Road, second-degree robbery; $5,000 cash bond.
Eddy R. Torres, 36, 321 Lee Wood Way, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, improper display of registration plate; transfer bond.
Anthony Lee Upton, 39, 436 Dishman Lane, #23, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joseph Kyle White, 32, 477 Leonatus Court, two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Jermaris James Whiteside, 31, 419 Western Green Ave., #9, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jamie Lee Whittinghill, 35, 1679 Provo Road, Morgantown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Daniel Ray Wisdom, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address, criminal attempt to commit fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Robert Walter Wooden, 36, Nashville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.