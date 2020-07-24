The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Mark Edward Allen, 49, 287 North Campbell Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joseph McCarty Beckett, 40, Germantown, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Cynthia Diane Brown, 35, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Steven Jack Carr, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Lucinda A. Cook, 58, 13735 Morgantown Road, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree assault; transfer bond.
Matthew Jeremy Dailey, 37, 6328 Morgantown Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
John Mark Gray, 42, 1581 Ky. 185, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ramon C. Hall, 28, 4405 Portland Ave., No. 1, Franklin, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $1,500 cash bond.
Mario Sanchez Harris, 33, 1961 Wiltshire St., Apt. A, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm in city limits, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Ling Kee, 46, 331 Loop Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; notice to appear.
Francisco Javier Lagunas, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, improper registration plates; combine bond with other indictment.
Jaiveyhon L. Mason, 24, 1427 Quebec Way, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Christopher Lee McKinney, 29, 635 Plum Springs Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Ronnie Joe Murrell Jr., 42, 1204 Fair St., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Antonio Carmelo Nieves, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; $6,000 cash bond.
Brooks Peacher, 38, Clarksville, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dillon Wayne Roberts, 24, 812 Smith Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Angela Marie Schweizer, 45, 1200 Brookwood Drive, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Trevor Lee Taylor, 29, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Kacy Danielle Thomas, 33, 5612 Russellville Road, No. 105, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.