The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Terrance Eugene Barton Jr., 20, 3209 Springhollow Ave., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), acquiring property from drug-related income, possession of marijuana, excessive windshield/window tint; $2,500 cash bond.
Tashaun Denan Lewis, 20, 367 Larmon Mill Road, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), acquiring property from drug-related income, excessive windshield/window tint, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Iranybutse Simon, 21, 307 Scott Way, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), careless driving, following another vehicle too closely; transfer bond.
Tommy Joe Brown, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
Javonna Lamont Buford, 45, 420 Sumpter Ave., first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Darquin Leonel Carvajal, 39, 3822 Hawthorne Drive, theft of identity; $1,000 cash bond.
Wiliam Nolberto Saenz Chamay, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
April Laverne Flora, 39, 770 William Simmons Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; notice to appear.
Faber Alexis Giraldo, 38, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Travis Wayne Hardiman, 33, 1801 Creason St., No. 2, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of identity, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, no tail lamps, no brake lights; transfer bond.
Daniel Steven Hembree, 66, 5350 Louisville Road, No. 13, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
J’Quan Terrell Jarrett, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; $2,000 cash bond.
Louie Randall Johnson, aka Zachary Randall Greer, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape, resisting arrest, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Lori A. Lawson, 57, 439 Pleasant Place Way, fraudulent insurance acts valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Oscar Alberto Miralda, 31, 5690 Louisville Road, No. 160, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Bryan Ray Neeley, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate, eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of labor already rendered valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicole Messina Silvia, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, trafficking in financial information, first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of theft of identity, theft of labor already rendered valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Jerry Michael McCardle, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, trafficking in financial information, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of identity; $3,000 cash bond.
Monica Faye Miller, 45, 3476 Matlock Road, trafficking in financial information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,000 cash bond.
David Javon Hearn, 20, 821 Nugent St., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,500 cash bond.
Jimmy Lee Phillips, 51, 800 Concord Church Road, Adolphus, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,500 cash bond.
Danielle Nicole Minton, 30, 2743 Nashville Road, No. 26, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Jerry Wayne Nix, 67, 759 Beech Bend Road, No. 290, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jody Dean Powell, 50, 220 Old Morgantown Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jonathon Adam Randolph, 33, 463 Hughes Road, Auburn, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Jerry A. Smith, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; $10,000 cash bond.
Gregory Armstrong Stokes, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Eddy Torres, aka Carlos Flores, 37 or 38, 321 Lee Wood Way, flagrant nonsupport; $5,000 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only.