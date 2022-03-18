The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Craig Deshawn Bailey, 46, 979 Mossystone Court, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment; $2,500 cash bond.
Star Lynn Biga, 45, 110 Lower Stone, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Douglas Coleman, 40, 2480 Coles Bend Road, Smiths Grove, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Michael Jaye Dawson, 41, c/o Christian County Detention Center, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Lawrence Gene Essig, 42, Tucson, Ariz., flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Corey Lanorris Greene, 36, 607 Mitchell Court, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Rayzon Cedrique Hampton, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim younger than 16), second-degree burglary, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); $50,000 cash bond.
Matriel Anthony Harper, 29, 301 McFadden Station, Apt. D, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding a stop sign, speeding; $1,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond.
David Anthony Harrison, 41, 755 C. Epley Road, Russellville or 6157 Turner Towne Road, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jeremy Scott Hogue, 40, Monticello, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Dearrick Brandale Lindsey, 2124 Kaymoor, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Maximilian Alexander Martin, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeffrey Lee Jack Myers, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Jervon Cortez Overton, 40, 1810 Walden St., flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Steven Douglas Pentecost, 54, 739 Chasefield Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Michelle Reynaga, 22, 715 Constellation Drive, retaliating against a participant in the legal process; $1,000 cash bond.
Macmillan Thomas Slattery, 25, 340 Leslie Ave., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond.
Jason Lewis Smith, 38, 317 W. Main Ave., Apt. 102, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Terrell Irving Smith, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Tyrecus Tremon Sweatt, 25, 1401 Nutwood St., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Robert Van Watkins Jr., 31, 4312 Anna Sandhill Road, first-degree robbery, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Charles Ray Woods, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.