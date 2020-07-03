The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Clarence Nelson Allen, 60, 200 Julian Lane, Apt. A, Cave City, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, careless driving, no operator's license, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Russell Joseph Barbee, 28, 2242 Waterford Drive, Apt. B, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault; notice to appear.
Christopher Robin Bartley, 49, 703 E. 12th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Joshua Bryant Burton, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation (domestic), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Charlotte R. Cantrell, 39, 1223 Vine St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, one headlight; notice to appear.
Gary Wayne Cantrell, 37, 2135 Stone Brook Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Timothy Joe Gregg, 38, homeless, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 surety bond.
Kelton E. Hawkins, 18, 2075 Bristow Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kelsey Shantrell Hill, 33, 106 13th Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; $1,500 cash bond.
Douglas Andrew Jackson, 59, 318 Butler Way, Apt. A1, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Serena Carol Jenkins, 36, homeless, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of synthetic drugs, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 unsecured bond.
William Russell Jones II, 39, 1289 Clay St., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Lokoko Julas, 20, 2105 Western Green Apts., Apt. P2, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, driving without a license; transfer bond.
Johnathan Nathan Kirkwood, 25, 827 Paddock Way, receiving stolen property (firearm); notice to appear.
Nathan Scott Laird, 38, 2745 Titan Way, No. 2111, impersonating a peace officer; notice to appear.
Bobby Gene Logan, 42, 5690 Louisville Road, Lot 104, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Kyle Denton Meek, 31, 936 Shive Lane, No. 102, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Leslie Renee Miller, 36, 406 W. 10th Ave., second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shawn Terrill Oates, 43, 1929 Mel Browning St., No. 235, failure to comply with sex offender registration (second offense), first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Zachary Devin Runyan, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Audrey Margaret Sadler, 32, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Joseph Craig Stice, 58, 5386 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Robert Michael Waller, 35, Henderson, second-degree assault; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Keon Lee Wilson, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband; $2,500 cash bond.
Tyson Le'Vance Taylor, 35, 369 Pascoe Blvd., No. 19, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); notice to appear.
