The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jessica Lynn Abston, 40, Edmonton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; $1,000 cash bond.
Brian Neil Aubrey, 41, c/o Daviess County Detention Center, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Keystle Janelle Lujan, 39, c/o Daviess County Detention Center, first-degree robbery by complicity; $10,000 cash bond.
Nakisha Lafaithe Bailey, 29, 2991 Goshen Church South Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no or expired registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, rear license plate not illuminated, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Marvin Eugene Banister, 61, 324 Crestlake Way, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Zebulon Steven Baucum, 31, 702 Whitt Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Donovan Dwayne Broyles, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Eric Byringiro or Byiringiro, 31, address unknown, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; $1,500 cash bond.
Steven Tyler Cardwell, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt; $1,000 cash bond.
Brenda Marie Carr, 22, Midland City, Ala., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Janet Leann Compton, 37, 1625 Catherine Drive, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Tiffany Ann Covington, 38, 1720 Duchess Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Leo Thermon Danielson, 34, Westmoreland, Tenn., theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; transfer bond.
Debra Kay Deaton, 32, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,500 surety bond.
Melissa Danielle Devore, 45, 629 E. Eighth Ave., Apt. 2, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, defacing a firearm; transfer bond.
Phillip Steven Dunagan, 34, 1114 Brockley Way, Apt. D7, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Zuleica Murillo Gaspar, 28, 321 Pearl St., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jason Lee Gibson, 38, 600 Kirtley Way, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Beverly Jo Goodhue, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Rita Darlene Gray, 54, 1132 Fairview Lane, No. L7, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
David Javon Hearn, 19, 821 Nugent St., first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Gregory Dale Henson, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Sherry Blossom House, 40, 1037 Winners Circle, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, speeding; transfer bond.
Joshua Chelton Lindsey, 29, 9279 Russellville Road, No. 12B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Parker B. McKenzie, 20, 527 Morehead Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
David Clyde Mills, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Robin E. Miranda, 30, 702 Cleveland Ave., Glasgow, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); transfer bond.
Jeffery Lewis Myles, 34, 215 Suncrest Drive, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Alejandro Andres Pascual, 46, 423 McKenna St., Glasgow, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Kelsey Beth Roberts, 27, Portland, Tenn., theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Joshua Lee Rowe, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Mahir Sahmanovic, 38, 1229 Crewdson Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Andrea Dawn Szpyrka, 26, second-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, menacing, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal; $10,000 cash bond.
Dillon Shane Talley, 30, Bon Aqua, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Johniah K. Williams, 19, Goodlettsville, Tenn., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Demarcus Antoinne Yarbrough, 34, 1740 River St., No. 5, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Shally Ann Yates, 46, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 19, first-degree criminal attempt to commit arson, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.