The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Michael David Barnhart, 35, 245 McFadden Station, No. 14, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth); transfer bond.
Amanda Faye Cline, 41, 437 Tower Court, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, no or expired registration plates, obstructed vision and/or windshield; transfer bond.
Joy Danielle Bonds, 41, 140 McDonald Road, Adolphus, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Christopher O’Neal Branch, 38, 1435 Park St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Malik Jai Brown, 20, 283 Stone Hollow Lane, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Jersey Marnea Morris, 19, 2105 Robin Road, No. E7, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder by complicity, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity; $10,000 cash bond.
Cobin Alexander Burton, 35, 224 Ragland Ave., flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Gustavo Adolpho Carias-Salas, 21, 1589 Cambridge Way, No. 1, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy; transfer bond.
Benjamin Michael Carter, 38, 1562 Mouth of Bear Creek Road, Brownsville, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
May John Choul aka Mai John Choul, 24, Grand Island, Neb., first-degree promoting contraband, alcohol intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Mark R. Cline, 40, 432 Woodford Ave., first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of voyeurism; transfer bond.
Michael Eugene Coffman, 47, 6550 Louisville Road, No. 10, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, one headlight; transfer bond.
Michael Ivell France, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Timothy Shawn Goostree, 40, c/o Barren County Corrections Center, first-degree forgery, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Matthew Tyler Grimes, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandon Scott Hagan, 31, 143 Gray St., first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, first-degree persistent felony offender; issue criminal summons.
Breanna A. Houchin, 21, 1786 Morgantown Road, Brownsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $1,000 cash bond.
Garry Jefferson, 53, Athens, Ala., first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, speeding, failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, giving an officer a false name or address, license to be in possession, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Barbara Nicole Johnson, 30, 109B Hillside Drive, Russellville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), theft of identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance (second offense), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired plates, disregarding a compulsory turn lane; transfer bond.
Emanuel Weldon Kirby Jr., 59, 1456 Bill Dedmon Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Brandon Elliott Lewis, 36, 4438 Morgantown Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, improper display of registration plates, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Drake Chandler Lewis, 26, 490 Plano Road, No. 1003, first-degree strangulation, four counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Eric Demetrius Louis, 45, 352 Cherry Way, No. 2, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth) or first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Murrell Janard Martin aka Martin Janard Murrell, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jesse Leon Mathewson, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, flagrant nonsupport; $1,500 cash bond; flagrant nonsupport; combine bond with other indictment.
Jesse Daryl Maulden, 41, 1525 Halltown Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, public intoxication; notice to appear.
Matthew Robert Meister, 22, 460 Pisces Ave., trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced); $1,000 cash bond.
Joseph Lee McAfee, 32, 212 Groves Lane, Franklin, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Lonnie Matt Miller II, 44, 1530 Detour Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tyler D. Mullenhour, 21, 1770 Holly Drive, No. 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register or transfer motor vehicle, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.
Ricardo Y. Nunez Rodriguez, 29, 4551 Barren River Road, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Alyssa Kendra Osborne, 46, 352 Cherry Way, No. 5, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,500 cash bond.
James Robert Payne, 36, 1027 Sternwheel Ave., first-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Seth Allan Pedigo, 32, 183 Hawthrone St., Franklin, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth-degree assault (domestic), two counts of fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Lakiesha Denise Posey, 32, 1367 Clay St., Apt. E2, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Judy Kay Seabolt, 55, address unknown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
Jessica Dawn Tate, 38, 287 North Campbell Lane, No. 43, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card, rear license plate not illuminated; $500 cash bond.
Andrew Dewayne Taylor, 19, 25 Cool Breeze Way, Adolphus, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Trevor Lee Taylor aka Trever Lee Taylor, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,500 cash bond.
Tyson Donovon Thompson, 33, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Fredy Alexander Villanueva-Orellana aka Fredy Alexander Orellana, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband, possession of stolen mail matter, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
Paul Jason Walker, 38, 2964 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, incest (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), incest (victim less than 18 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victims.