The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Joseph Aaron Brasel aka Joe Brasel, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; $5,000 cash bond.
Willie Junior Bays, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Erick Levett Bradshaw Jr., 22, 824 Denzil Ave. or Houston, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Daylon Terryel Brooks, 25, 1632 Forrest Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, disregarding a compulsory turn lane, $1,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; combine bond with other indictment.
Jacob Dujuan Burton, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Timothy Joshua Capps, 37, 322 Seaview Road, first-degree promoting contraband; transfer bond.
Eladio Cruz, 33, 5208 Church Ave., Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, obstructed vision and/or windshield; $2,500 cash bond.
Misty Dawn Draper, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $3,000 cash bond.
Everette Jonathan Drayton, 30, 2046 Rock Creek Drive, No. 6, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Wilfredo Escobar, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $7,500 cash bond.
Daniel Dwight Gregory, 43, 5301 Old Greenhill Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Seth Dakota Harrod, 21, c/o Boyle County Detention Center, third-degree burglary; transfer bond.
Scott Mitchell Johnson, 39, c/o Logan County Detention Center, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Xavier Allan Wenthrope Johnson, 30, 647 Basham Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Diana Len Kessler, 50, 258 Ragland Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jonathan Maravilla aka Eliezer Jonathan Maravilla-Alfaro, 37 or 36, 112 Dishman Lane, No. 5, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $2,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Ray Meredith, 36, 5229 Glen Lily Road, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; notice to appear.
Mike Miller, 41, 410 Cline Road, Scottsville, second-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Daniel Keith Pointer, 30, 333 Kenlee Circle, No. 4, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
George Pena Santos, 38, 3690 Fields Drive, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment; transfer bond.
Christopher Lee Scarbrough, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Matthew William Smith, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief; $6,000 cash bond.
Alexander Tharngan, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
David Christian Vander Meulen, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, public intoxication; $2,500 cash bond.
Dequan Martez Williams, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond at 10%.