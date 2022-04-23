The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jalen Sterling Bell, 28, 1043 Lois Lane, first-degree promoting contraband, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Joseph Don Berry, 47, 368 Plum Springs Road, theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Lewis Blake, 39, O’Fallon, Mo., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Micah Ray Blankenship, 34, 386 Roger Cole Road, second-degree burglary; $5,000 cash bond.
Randy Lee Boroff, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, display/possession of a canceled/fictitious operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
Bryan Allen Bratcher, 29, 2068 Pondsville Kepler Road, Smiths Grove, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Carrie Helen Canady, 42, 1801 Creason St., No. 23, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shanna Marie Craft, 28, Culver, Ind., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Michael Dale Daniel, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, giving a peace officer a false name or address, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Charles Leveal Galloway Jr., c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Thomas E. Hampton, 48, 2702 Industrial Drive, No. 501, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kelsey Shantrell Hill, 35, 106 13th Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Tommy Richard Howard Jr., 46, 1040 Old Barren River Road, No. 13, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, no tail lamps, improper display of registration plate; transfer bond.
Anya Mone Jackson, 22, 20 E. 12th Ave., Apt. 1, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Cristal M. Johnson, 29, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); $5,000 cash bond.
Damien Devon Mewborn, 42, 1322 College St,. No. 5, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Adam Vincent Osgood, 39, c/o Guardianship Services of Kentucky, first-degree bail jumping; notice to appear.
James Thomas Ray, 33, 145 Maria Drive, No. B, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Randall Scott Ray, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Maria Ranee Simmons, 45, 711 E. 14th Ave., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kane W. Smith, 33, 710 Cabell Drive, No. 7, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shirley Sweatt, 77, 1508 Lynhurst Drive, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 unsecured bond.
Kakeeya Jaree Tooley, 38, 1012 Fernhill Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; notice to appear.
Lorenzo Sanchez Tooley, 45, c/o Barren County Detention Center, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Samantha Michelle Vaughn, 28, 300 Scotland Ave., Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Darwyan Alexander Velasquez or Darwin Velasquez, 44, 1010 Old Barren River Road, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard John Wingate, 29, 287 North Campbell Road, No. 17, first-degree strangulation, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.