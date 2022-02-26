The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jody Michael Basham, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest; $50,000 cash bond.
Matthew David Benter, 37, 201 RH Martin Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Larry Douglas Briggs Jr., 39, 237 North Campbell Road, third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Addonis Cortez Herndon, 33, 922 Liberty Way, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Cynthia Marie Burke, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $5,000 cash bond.
Larry Nathaniel Butler, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Damien Javontae Clark, 29, 1275 Durbin St., first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Chancelor Jamal Conn, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree promoting contraband, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Isaiah Devontae Crockett, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery; $6,000 cash bond; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; combine bond with other indictment; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary; combine bond with other indictment.
Bryant Daniel Elms, 34, 13554 Morgantown Road, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Rakan Fawwaz Elsalem, 37, 6550 Louisville Road, Apt. 53, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jonathan Garcia, 21, 850 Wilkinson Trace, receiving stolen property (firearm); $1,000 cash bond.
Brittany Lee Gibbins, 26, 3040 Bill Dedmon Road, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment; $10,000 cash bond.
Timothy Joe Gregg, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Troy Anthony Grimes, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Kamonte Elijah Grissom, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence; $250,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,000 cash bond.
Vaughn Hudson, 50, 317 E. Fourth St., Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, rear license plate not illuminated, speeding; transfer bond.
Kenneth L. Jackson, 41, Kennesaw, Ga., trafficking in stolen identities, trafficking in financial information, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000 by complicity; $10,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Dewayne Ottinger, 42, Nashville, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000 by complicity, third-degree criminal mischief; $7,500 cash bond.
Lance Alonzo Morgan, 28, Thomasville, N.C., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000 by complicity; notice to appear.
Anthony George Newton, 60, Nashville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, third-degree criminal mischief; $7,500 cash bond.
Dereck Gladney, 24, Thomasville, N.C., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of identity, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000 by complicity; $7,500 cash bond.
Diego Andres Mendoza Miguel, 23, 138 Shafter Howard Loop, Morgantown, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Oscar Alberto Miralda, 31, 1798 River St., Lot 27, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Ahmed Abbas Othman, 26, address unknown, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Fredrick R. Peterson, 37, 1625 Parkside Drive, Apt. B4, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Dolly Pho, 47, 2417 Butterwood Way, first-degree criminal attempt to commit rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 12 years of age), five counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); transfer bond.
Colton Ray Price, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 16 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.