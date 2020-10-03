The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Dustee McKensee Anderson, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Michael Fredrick Brown, 52, 2998 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft of identity, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kenneth Ray Gillespie, 53, Waukesha, Wisc., theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Brittany Nicole Lamb, 36, Covington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Gregorio Lopez, 19, 1492 Plum Springs Road, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Justin Cotez Macon, 41, 1020 Old Barren River Road, #14, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Cody Paul McMinn, 18, 230 Will Bohanon Road, Smiths Grove, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Amanda Ann Briggs, 33, 5301 Scottsville Road, Lot 71, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Jose C. Mendez, 64, 1230 Henry Drive, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); transfer bond.
Christopher William Murphy, 42, 522 E. Walnut St., Scottsville, first-degree strangulation, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Karina Kaylynn Nitcholas, 41, 625 Coastal Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Nickulas B. Page, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, reckless driving, failure to or improper turn signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Rena Annette Ray, 60, 221 Concord Drive, Apt. C, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Morris Lamar Shelton, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Johnny Lee Sowders, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Sarahann Elizabeth Whelan, 27, 368 Plum Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to illuminate headlights; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tamra Marie Wingler, 22, Owensboro, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Timothy Ray Woods, 34, 1316 Blue Lake Way, Apt. C, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree fleeing or evading police, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
