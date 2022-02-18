The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jessica Anne Baumgardner, 38, 319 Bellevue Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); notice to appear.
Brian Kelley Blaine, 48, Dunmor, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Joseph M. Carey, 33, c/o Butler County Jail, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy; $50,000 cash bond.
Ricardo Davis, 45, 1052 Pedigo Way, three counts of theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Tyler Deshawn Dawson, 23, 1965 Wiltshire Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Thomas Levoy Fields, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Austin Dale Guess, 19, 533 Pruitt Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,500 cash bond.
Miranda Kaylan Hall, 30, 1115 Brockley Way, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Andrew Harrison Justice, 21, Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Jessica Erin Miller, 26, 728 Tara Court, Apt. A, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to produce insurance card, one headlight, improper display of registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brad Michael Morse, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Michael Page, 48, 1336 Collegeview Drive, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Terry Laneil Reed Jr., 21, 1606 Valleywood Way, first-degree bail jumping; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeffrey Clay Sutton, 48, 3274 Sunnyside Gott Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tiffane Lavette Trice, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence; $5,000 cash bond.
John Thomas Upton, 54, 212 N. Spruce Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, improper display of registration plate; transfer bond.
Tekulve Ladell Walker, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jared Tyler Womack, 27, 944 Smiths Grove Oakland Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree promoting contraband; $5,000 cash bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense); $5,000 cash bond.