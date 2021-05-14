The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jody James Chapman, 50, 227 Moonlite Ave., receiving stolen property (firearm), menacing, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Joseph David Compton, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Seth Alexander Deckard, 20, 625 Coastal Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500; $1,000 cash bond.
Benjamin William Blevins, 26, 1435 Park St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500 by complicity; $1,000 cash bond.
Lionel Dixon, 37, Lavergne, Tenn., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, improperly on left side of road; notice to appear.
Travis Lucas Frank, 38, 709 Woodford Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Xiomara George Duarte, 35, 255 Eastern Heights Ave., Apt. 11, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; notice to appear.
Billy Joe Hadden, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
James David Hadden, 53, 1760 S. Sunrise Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
William Scott Harper, 44, 5350 Louisville Road, #161, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Roy Joshua Hollingsworth, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belt; combine bond with other indictment.
Jasmine Latia Holton, 29, 413 W. 10th Ave., first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with serious physical injury, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
James Terrell Jarrett, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, careless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Paul Jawan Johnson, 23, 912 Potter Ave., receiving stolen property (firearm), violation of a Kentucky I.P.O.; transfer bond.
Natasha Nicole McGuffey, 26, 5297 Louisville Road, #905, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Brandon Wayne Moore, 39, 1722 Chestnut St., #3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Deo Mpaka, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 cash bond.
Christian Nyembazi, 21, Georgetown, first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Beryl Vuningoma, 27, Lexington, first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Randy Darrell Peay, 44, 936 Shive Lane, #200, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shantae E. Perrot, 30, 1770 Holly Drive, #25, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Vincent Ed Plott, 45, 2042 Wiltshire St., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle on an expired operator's license, failure to produce insurance card; issue criminal summons.
Zelda Louise Priddy, 29, 3270 William Simmons Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no operator's license, no or expired registration plate, speeding; transfer bond.
Bill Douglas Rogers, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; $2,000 cash bond.
John Anthony Sappington, 49, 1005 Boatlanding Road, second-degree burglary; $2,500 cash bond.
Joseph Paul Simmons, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 surety bond.
William Dustin Smith, 33, 300 Highland Ave., Glasgow, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicholas William Tucker, 38, 1423 Ridge Road, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; notice to appear.
Charles Edward Underhill, 56, 2200 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, speeding; transfer bond.
Da'Nasheia Monchell Wardlow, 32, 724 Moss Creek Court, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Amy Lynne Williams, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Peggy Anderson Wood, 62, 499 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, #32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, improper display of registration plates; transfer bond.
Brandon Scott Zipperle, 27, 1780 Patrick Way, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond.
Charles Lamont Brewer, 49, homeless, second-degree burglary; $1,000 cash bond.
McKinley Todd Brown, 22, Burkesville, murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); transfer bond.
Brandon Montez Bryant, 38, address unknown, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Joseph Randall Cash, 34, homeless, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
