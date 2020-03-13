The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
John Earl Alexander II, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Mark Steven Blevins, 51, 312 Morgantown Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Edward Wayne Bowden, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment; $100,000 cash bond.
Werhner Von Brown, 42, 2507 Waterford Drive, Apt. B, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Lanson Cotton, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Della Marie Cuzick, 28, 1201 Broadway, Cave City, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Bahati Elendela, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Quentin Theo Ellis, 25, 1909 Creason St., No. 408, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
David Earl Fleming, 43, four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, no operator's license, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Michael Raymond Fox, 33, 787 N. Stevenson Road, Bee Spring, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joseph Stephen Gaddie II, 34, 560 Coal Road, Quality, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Bryan Glen Gibbs, 36, Cookeville, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Brandon Alan Glass, 31, 231 Anders Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Shedrick Johnson, 59, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; $2,500 cash bond; third-degree assault; combine bond with other indictment.
Paul Hunter McKinney, 29, 1502 Stubbins St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Tracy Jo Mitchell, 41, 1201 Henry Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Karen Elizabeth Scipioni, 51, 100 Ivy Farm Court, Alvaton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kentavious Antwyan Tyus, 38, 446 Grinstead Way, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Darwin Vincent, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond.
Malik Okeme Williams, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Jacob Nathaniel Yoebstl, 22, 137 Lowerstone Ave., Apt. B, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
