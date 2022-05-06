The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Juan Manuel Aguirre, aka John M. Aguirre, 34, Clarksville, Tenn., theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Arnold Javier Alvarado, 26, 308 Pirates Cove Lane, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, driving without a license/negligence in an accident; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Lee Arndell, 36, homeless, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Jimmie Frank Bailey Jr., 42, 88 Green Plot Road, Glasgow, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Johnny Ray Berry, 63, 308 Church Ave., second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $10,000 cash bond.
Shawn Lamont Bradley Jr., 23, 1030 Winners Circle, Apt. B, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Mary Kay Cummings, 63, 710 Upper Smiths Grove Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Katelyn Meredith Powers, 24, 710 Upper Smiths Grove Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Dennis Wayne East, 42, c/o Pike County Jail, five counts of incest (victim less than 12 years of age), five counts of first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree criminal attempt to commit rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree criminal abuse; $25,000 cash bond.
Christopher Shaun Elmore, 36, 432 Bethel Lane, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Cody Wayne Gates, 31, 156 Robins Nest Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Conner Wayne Gates, aka Connor Wayne Gates, 29, Hopkinsville, theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Demetrius Bernard Griggs, 55, 1875 Elk Springs Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Joanna Linnell Howard, 50, 320 Old Morgantown Road, Apt. 14, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Andrew Keith Hendrick, 36, 317 Hydro Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, speeding; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
John Henry Hill, 56, 428 Lincoln Court, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; notice to appear.
Charity Danielle Johnson, 29, 97 Trammel Boyce Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; notice to appear.
Kelson Leon, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), resisting arrest, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign, rear license plate not illuminated; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Michael Paul Malley, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Veronica Cheri Mitchell, 30, 355 Upper Stone Ave., Apt. E, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jay J. Norris, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, second-degree forgery, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jessica Rose Phelps, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; $5,000 cash bond.
Benjamin Michael Petty, 19, Franklin, Tenn., first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); $50,000 cash bond.
Pascual Jose Sebastian, aka Jose-Sebastian Pascual aka Pascual Jose-Sebastian, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), no operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card; $5,000 cash bond.
Casey Thomas, 33, 308 Graham Drive, Apt. B, second-degree forgery; $500 cash bond.
John Everette Troxel, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation; $25,000 cash bond.
Stephanie Cheri Kincaid, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Kentyla Deshawundau Turner, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jeffery Edward Whitaker, 37, 942 Slim Island Road, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Jasmin Muratovic, 25, address unknown, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Senad Muratovic, 32, c/o Blackburn Correctional Complex, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ismeta Music, 24, 709 Fern Hill St., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $2,500 cash bond.
Redzo Beganovic, 38, 300 Cherry Way, No. 121, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Charles Dewayne Wilder, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), violation of a foreign EPO/DVO; $5,000 cash bond.
Meshele Spencer Williams, 53, 703 Lexington Drive, Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Donovan Tresean Withrow, 24, homeless, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $1,500 cash bond.