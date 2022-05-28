The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
William G. Albright, 28, c/o Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, speeding; $1,000 cash bond.
Heather Ann Barre, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal abuse; $6,000 cash bond.
Thomas Morgan Boles, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); $1,500 cash bond.
Frank Eugene Byrns, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful transaction with a minor; $10,000 cash bond.
Justin Dee Cardwell, 29, 218 Kelly Road, Apt. J63, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ricardo Davis, 46, 4482 Sunnyside Gott Road, theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Luis De Leon, 31, c/o Grayson County Detention Center, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no or expired registration plate, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Michael Seth Dill, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Valerie Katrina Dunn, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; $5,000 cash bond.
Karrie Lynn Graves, 43, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, No. 16, theft of identity, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
April Munoz-Hernandez, 34, 1500 Audubon Drive or 1541 Virginia Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to or improper signal, no or expired registration plate, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.
Bradley Michael Ossinger, aka Michael Ossinger, 20, 851 Fields Drive, No. 634, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond.
Matthew Carlyle Reeder, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Ronal Robertson, 48, Franklin, Tenn., theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Ricky Chad Simmons, 43, 1309 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, two counts of theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Skylar Nicole Stanley, 22, 1020 Old Barren River Road, No. D18, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree cruelty to animals; $5,000 cash bond.
Aaron Jacob Stark, 23, 491 Kelly Road, No. 13, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Larry Matthew Talley, 39, 5612 Russellville Road, No. 118, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 surety or cash bond.
Karen Michelle Wright, 35, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Freddie Eugene York Jr., 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.
Jacob Edward Cline, 29, 640 Lake Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession; transfer bond.