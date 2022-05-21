The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Amin Abdillahi, 19, Louisville, second-degree robbery; $2,500 cash bond.
Tyler Ray Baize, 21, 1200 Brookwood Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Craig Deandre Byrd, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal attempt to commit rape, second-degree burglary, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Tyler Lawon Childs, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 15 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Thomas Antwan Spurlick, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 15 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ty’Seam Shaquan Day, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence; $25,000 cash bond; third-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Jayden Javontre’ Jackson, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree assault by complicity, kidnapping by complicity; $25,000 cash bond.
Richard Lee Haas, 46, Louisville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond.
James Patrick Warren, 54, Louisville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond.
William Dylan Hightower, 28, 6395 Highland Lick Road, Lewisburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $5,000 cash bond.
Devin Samuel Johnson, 28, 34 Mintons Circle, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Tyler Johnson, 25, 2074 Ky. Hwy. 259 North, Brownsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
James Donald Leach, 59, 203 Cherry Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Jimmy David Long, 46, 1147 Bristow Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Rebekah Danielle Ozburn, 23, 1206 Shady Court, third-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Devontae Martez Parrish, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault; $2,500 cash bond.
Mauricio Pascual-Mateo, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape; $10,000 cash bond.
Ivan Andres Allen-Perdomo, 18, 1240 N. Lee Drive, intimidating a participant in the legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Florecita Pascual-Mateo, 19, 1286 Clay St., intimidating a participant in the legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Codey James Payne, 29, 3685 Mount Olivet Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Michelle Rose Anna Taylor, 27, 1318 Woodhurst St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Federico Martinez Plata, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; $10,000 cash bond.
Aaron Douglas Schubert, 30, 810 Edgewood St., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Maria Ranee Simmons, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Thomas Antwan Spurlock, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
James R. Stinnett, 34, 1624 Westen St., Apt. E12, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
David Rrewuth Tamannalon, 35, 140 Rembrandt Court, second-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tony Robin Wagner, 46, 870 McFadin Station St., first-degree strangulation; $2,500 cash bond.
Devontay Wright, 36, Madison, Tenn., first-degree fleeing or evading police; $5,000 cash bond.
Allen Dalton Yates, 20, 1316 Sunnylane Richelieu Road, Morgantown, first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, failure to notify change of address to department of transportation, speeding, no or expired registration receipt; transfer bond.