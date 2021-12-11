The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Abdulwasah Abdukader or Abdulwasah Abdulkader, 19, 311 Scott Way, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $1,000 cash bond.
Haylea Brooke Allen, 33, 11682 Cemetery Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Jeffery Todd Anderson Jr., 21, 1914 Green Valley Road, Glasgow, first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Kevin Jacob Anderson, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Margie Helen Cleary, 39, Tompkinsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Brett Marcel Atwell, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Johnny Clay Bratcher Jr., 45, 411 Plain Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary by complicity, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Chelsea Christine Smotherman, 23, 144 Plain Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Lora Michelle Smotherman, 51, 144 Plain Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Tyler Lawon Childs, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Mary Kay Cummings, 63, 710 Upper Smiths Grove Road, Smiths Grove, second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher D. Ferrell, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic); $1,000 cash bond; first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; $6,000 cash bond.
Jeff Gonzalez, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; $5,000 cash bond.
James Thurman Gregory, 26, 562 Lost Circle, Apt. D, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Robert Earl Harbin, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Justin Dewayne Hensley, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond.
Joshua Matthew Humphrey, 37, 1524 Collegeview Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joseph Wayne Hunt Jr., 29, 128 Hillridge Court, Apt. D, theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Vashawn Raphael Jones, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond; third-degree burglary; $1,000 cash bond.
Haley Michelle King, 32, 2633 Thompson Drive, theft of a controlled substance; $5,000 cash bond.
John Charles Loyall, 40, 895 Bristow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Pau Mung, 29, 2020 Clover Court, No. 8, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Jeffery Dewayne Powell, 44, 712 Old Tram Road, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Brandy Michelle Ramsey, 38, 93 Prescott Court, Apt. B, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Demikos Maisio Rochelle, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, reckless driving, menacing; $6,000 cash bond.
William Thomas Smith, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Jennifer Nicole Thurman, 35, 1908 Blue Level Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), reckless driving, booster seat violation, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Christopher Wayne Trivette, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeffery Darwin Vincent, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Caleb O’Brien Wallace, 23, 1125 Old Barren River Road, No. 123, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Ashley Reona Matthews, 35, 229B Ragland Way, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.