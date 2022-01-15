The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jason Tyler Abston, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 surety bond.
Femi Agushi, 29, 1238 Oakwood Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Zachary Daniel Allen, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 16), four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12); $25,000 cash bond.
Johnny Clay Bratcher Jr., 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Jason Eugene Harral, 45, 1448 N. Sunrise Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Olisjamar Damarion Buck, 20, 2533 Jersey Court, Apt. A, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Laura Elizabeth Hughes, 21, 2533 Jersey Court, Apt. A, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Donavan Michael Hughes, 18, 2533 Jersey Court, Apt. A, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Sarah Marie Carpenter, 35, 419 Bob O. Link Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Ke-Genae Dea’On Coney, 24, 1053 Blue Lake Way, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; $2,500 cash bond.
James Henry Crenshaw, 19, Louisville, second-degree terroristic threatening; notice to appear.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Renata Jeniece Duncan, 41, 333 N. Morgantown Road, Russellville, first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment; $25,000 cash bond.
Ryan Alexander Eddy, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening; $1,000 cash bond.
Robert Brandon Edwards, 26, 255 Eastern Heights Ave., No. 15, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle on an expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Azemina Ejubovic, 27, 9750 Russellville Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Nicholas Manuel Ernesto, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, careless driving, two counts of failure to use child restraint device in motor vehicle, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, rear license plate not illuminated; $10,000 cash bond.
Kayli Rane Farley, 19, 701 Brownslock Road, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Cressida Lendora Duncan, 21, 300 Easton Circle, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Ebria B. Bennett, 22, 554 Lost Woods Ave., Apt. B, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Makaila Elizabeth Fugate, 22, 1004 Delafield Ave., first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Timothy Joe Gregg, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
David Javon Hearn, 20, c/o Logan County Detention Center, second-degree robbery; notice to appear.
Kameron David Kraus, 30, 100 Dana Drive, Scottsville, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Pho Tha Kyant, 30, 2136 Stonehenge Ave., Apt. C, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Michael Paul Malley, 25, 206 Hinton Ave., Scottsville, first-degree robbery, second-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Brad McElvain, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson; $100,000 cash bond.
William Caleb Moore, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Kyle Person, 34, 741 Sherwood Drive, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing; transfer bond.
James Nathanlee Townsend, 41, 155 W. 11th St., Russellville, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
David Christian Vander Meulen, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), careless driving, failure to wear seat belts; $2,500 cash bond.
Roderick Dean Webster, 53, 110 Lowerstone Ave., Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Hajrudin Zimic, 63, 1700 Media Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
The following people were indicted Jan. 5 by a Warren County grand jury:
Katerin Roxana Alfaro, 20, 332 Maple Hill St., first-degree promoting contraband; transfer bond.
Hunter Austin Alvey, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, license plate not legible, speeding, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joshua Allen Bailey, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Olisjamar Damarion Buck, 20, 6099 Scottsville Road, No. 111, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, speeding; $1,000 cash bond.
Christina Caroline Caffee, 27, 106 Hillside Drive, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt; notice to appear.
Tennille Michelle Cross, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Sherwood Levy Davis, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, one headlight; transfer bond.
Lucio E. Diaz, 47, 613 Gordon Ave., Apt. D, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Paul Edward Eden, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, third-degree assault, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, resisting arrest, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, improper lane usage (keep right except to pass), speeding; $100,000 cash bond; 11 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening; combine bond with other indictment.
David Javon Hearn, 20, 332 Hilltop Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.
Nilan Nathaniel Hodge, 27, 850 Wilkinson Trace, No. 35, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Preston Paul Jass, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), manufacturing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.
Sesley Nichal Overby, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), manufacturing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.
Wesley Shannon Street, 49, 1408 Edgehill Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), manufacturing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.
Brandi Nicole Kersey, 28, 1058 Cornwell Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, one headlight; transfer bond.
Bruce Kevin Kinnarney, 59, 321 Eversole Drive, theft of services valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Malora Michelle Moten, 39, 113 Red Fin Road, Scottsville, first-degree promoting contraband; $1,000 cash bond.
Richard Michael Page, 48, 1336 Collegeview Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
David Randall Perkins, 63, 412 State St., No. 1, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Andrew Logan Ragland, 24, 419 Drake Ave., Franklin, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Matthew Carlyle Reeder aka Matthew Carlyle Vincent, 30, 1408 Cove Drive, No. 1, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Mark Allen Richey, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, rear license plate not illuminated, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Ryan Shane Slaughter, 34, 930 Ray Pardue Road, Scottsville, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Daniel Ray Wheatley, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third of greater offense within five years, domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Kenneth Lee White, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $100,000 cash bond.
Tanisha Alize Whitelow, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
The following people were indicted Dec. 29 by a Warren County grand jury:
Savanna Marie Armes, 30, 41 Thoroughbred Lane, Scottsville, theft of identity; notice to appear.
Tyler Ray Baize, 21, 1200 Brookwood Drive, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Joshua Allen Brooks, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing, alcohol intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Roger Danny Brooks, 55, 111 Little Knob Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Shelby Wade Byrd, 29, 140 Robins Nest Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, falsely reporting an incident, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Larry Dale Gidcumb, 51, 3004 Clifty Hollow Road, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), seven counts of receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, speeding, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, use of a personal communication device while operating a motor vehicle; notice to appear.
Gary Wayne Couch, 37, Cromwell, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree facilitation to trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Robert Neal Gamblin, 41, 141 Bristow Road, Apt. G, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), three counts of receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Zachariah Austin Hails, 25, Clarksville, Tenn., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); notice to appear.
Corey Dale Harris, 48, Racine, Wis., first-degree bail jumping; $1,000 cash bond.
Hannah Megan Hayes, 22, 353 Kenlee Circle, No. 2, theft of identity, bribing a witness; notice to appear.
Adam Wayne Haynes, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; $10,000 cash bond.
Nathaniel Stephen Ogg, 30, Crossplains, Tenn., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Roberto Pascual-Gaspar aka Roberto Gaspar-Pascual, 26, 339 W. 12th Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, no operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Larry Wayne Settles, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
William Earl Wooten, 26, Indianapolis, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with another indictment.