The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Adam Aaron, 40, Russell Springs, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dederic LaJustin Anderson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1 million cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Omar Kenterion Beck, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Bryan Antonio Bruton, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kristopher David Burton, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Heather Marie Cable, 35, 414 Trent Way, No. B5, first-degree robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Steven James Cox, 42, 280 Clark Circle or 161 Proctor Trail, No. H, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Codie Wade Dewitt aka Cody Wade Dewitt, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, reckless driving, no operator's license, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign, speeding, second-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Dameon Scott Ford, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Thomas Edward Hampton, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of incest, two counts of first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual abuse, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Badr Hanif aka Henry David Grinter aka David Grinter, 59, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Scott Douglas Hazlett, 57, Hyden, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Bradley Earl Heard, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault; $100,000 cash bond.
Jessie Troy Johnson, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Ondrico D'Angelo Kirby, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, second-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Cory D. Lanham, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation; $25,000 cash bond.
Henry Odell Lawrence, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,000 cash bond.
Brandon Deshun Little, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit murder, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Cody Paul McMinn, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, driving without a license; $10,000 cash bond.
Danielle Pauline Diemer, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Jon Brandon Moss, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft of identity, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley S. Meeks, 26, 3257 Bethel Lane, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Michael Steven Miller, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of mail matter, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Winston Dewayne Reece, 57, Clarkson, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, menacing, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Clayson Shoniber, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $10,000 cash bond.
James Matthew Smith, 33, Hopkinsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Xzavier Savontae Smith, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, unlawfully providing/permitting a minor to possess a handgun, first-degree criminal mischief; $50,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Lamar Thomas, 31, 225 W. 14th Ave., third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Jarelle Todd, 19, 805 Spears Ave., Franklin or 1312 Sun Way, Apt. 3, second-degree assault (domestic), two counts of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), two counts of fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, harassment, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Charles Gilbert Wade III, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Malessa Laverne Watkins, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Bair Weeks, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; two counts of third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Joshua Lee Wright, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence; $500,000 cash bond.
