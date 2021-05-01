The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Vicente Israel Alfaro, 45, 450 Gary Ave., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Sanchez Lavon Bailey, 28, 1037 Winners Circle, Apt. C, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Amanda Michelle Bass, 31, 1801 Morgantown Road, No. 119, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jimi Lee Brown, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
John Dewayne Cagle, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree arson, 13 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond.
Tarelle Deshaun Coleman, 27, 524 E. Seventh Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; issue criminal summons.
Rondal Wayne Davis, 21, 863 Plum Springs Loop, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Jerre David Ford, 37, 1002 Richpond Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Rashad J. Ghant, 22, 1252 Westmeade Drive, three counts of first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in the legal process, three counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Timothy Joe Gregg, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Kody Shawn Houchin, 29, 104 Railroad Ave., Cave City, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Kristie Renea Keown, 45, 1468 N. Sunrise Drive, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $500 cash bond.
Jimmy Allen Lewis, 45, 4546 Glen Lily Road, No. 6, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christopher A. Lindsey, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree rape, bribing a witness; $25,000 cash bond.
Bethanie Buchan, 33, 2894 Old Pisgah School Road, Morgantown, bribing a witness; $1,000 cash bond.
Malinda Kay Lockhart, 57, 2541 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, second-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Festo Lubala, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Jedidiah Jamal Martin, 40, 819 Victoria St., first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Terry Santos Moore, 20, 858 E. 11th Ave., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Phillip Gerald Parker, 33, 9994 Alvaton Road, Alvaton, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Breonna Jane Marie Parker, 31, 9994 Alvaton Road, Alvaton, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Courtaney Michelle Poteet, 32, 1708 Patrick Way, No. 11, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Rudolph Alonzo Rankins IV, 24, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, No. 14, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
James Paul Rhoton II, 48, 966 Riverbend Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Robert Vanstone Robinson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond; third-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Dongei Silas, 29, 424 Faculty Court, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI; transfer bond.
Kevin Lamont Sanders, 54, 1108 Richpond Rockfield Road, Rockfield, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Kevin Michael Simone, 48, Owensboro, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $5,000 cash bond.
Jordan Ryan Smith, 30, 149 Green Acres Road, trafficking in stolen identities, theft/receipt of a stolen credit or debit card (two or more cards), five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Timothy Joe Gregg, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jasmin Muratovic, 24, 1020 Old Barren River Road, Apt. B9, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Senad Muratovic, 31, 1980 Mel Browning St., No. 201, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Stephanie Nicole Wilbert, 27, 1603 Valleywood Way, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Gary Darnell Woods, 61, 707 E. 12th Ave., first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
