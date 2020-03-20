The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Marti Ann Abrams, 39, 1421 Neal St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Howard Allen Cardwell, 54, 2294 Benleo Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in original container, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, no or expired registration plates, improper turning; transfer bond.
Jarrod Lee Conner, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dennis Wayne East, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Joe Thundercloud Fuqua, 43, 166 Youngstown Road, Morgantown, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Brandon James Haws, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal littering; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicole Yvonne Kelly, 30, 881 TB Hospital Road, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator's license, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Thomas Shane Kinser, 58, 1101 Lewis Ave., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; notice to appear.
Alexander Maldonado, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
David Lugo Mason, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Justin David McKalip, 33, 510 Press Clark Road, Morgantown, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond.
Shelia K. Moore, 57, 1770 Holly Drive, Lot 12, false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits of more than $100; notice to appear.
Deo Mpaka, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping, first-degree wanton endangerment; $2,500 cash bond.
Elias Bisine, 20, 220 Grissom Court, first-degree robbery, kidnapping; $5,000 cash bond.
Festo Ntakarutimana, 22, Lexington, first-degree robbery, kidnapping; $5,000 cash bond.
Olivier Shema aka Oliver Shema, 19, 220 Grissom Court, first-degree robbery, kidnapping; $5,000 cash bond.
Joseph Bernard Pasquariello, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Malachi D. Ratliff, 21 or 22, University Park, Ill., receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, speeding; transfer bond.
Kendal Paul Scott aka Kendall Paul Scott, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
William Kenneth Sears, 56, 1636 Walden Road, false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits of more than $100; notice to appear.
Terry Alan Stice II, 44, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $500,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Billy Joe Walker, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 surety bond.
Robbin Marie Tedder, 33, Campbellsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
