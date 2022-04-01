The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Wayne Curtis Bennett, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
William Ranson Bennett, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; $50,000 cash bond.
Jimi Lee Brown, 22, 1176 Patrick Way, No. 2, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Timothy Joshua Capps, 38, c/o Logan County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; issue criminal summons.
Paul Matthew Hagan, 47, 403 Hadley Sharer Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Trenton Gregory Payne, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jessica Lynn Moran, 36, 403 Hadley Sharer Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Joshua Clay Harris, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 surety bond.
Craig Donald Hill Jr., 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates; $1,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Fermin Jimenez-Perez, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, no operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
James Christopher Jones, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Diana Len Kessler, 50, 258 Ragland Way, Apt. B, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Dominique Michelle Mason, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card; $5,000 cash bond; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief; combine bond with other indictment.
Shawn Michael Scott, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary by complicity, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brian Dustin McNeese, 48, 1000 Oak Grove Church Road, Brownsville, second-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Stanley Ray Nunn, 59, 18140 Louisville Road, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Minush Osmani, 28, 1020 Old Barren River Road, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Devin Landon Slade Peluso, 25, address unknown, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Ryan Christopher Pierce, 36, Millwood, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Leon Cortez Ragland, 48, 822 Victoria St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Cinthia Rangel, aka Cinthia Rangel Orozco, 25, 1552 Virginia Drive, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury/failure to render air or assistance, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license, two counts of booster seat violation; transfer bond.
Silvia Orozo-Ramirez, 46, 1856 Loop St., No. 520, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse by complicity; $1,500 cash bond.
Ruben Garcia, aka Ruben Garcia-Urrutia, 40, 1856 Loop St., No. 520, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse by complicity; $1,500 cash bond.
James E. Robinson, 51, Cincinnati, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
James Earl Russell, 44, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 6, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Alan Ryan 39, 1046 Cherry Alley, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; $5,000 cash bond.
Shelby Daniel Senters, 30, 218 Dove Lane, Franklin, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
Olivier Shema, 21, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $2,500 cash bond.
Ernest Dewayne Smith, 44, 311 Turkey Run Drive, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christopher Ray Turner, 41, 736 Brandy Circle, Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandon Wade Vincent, 41, 308 Fourth St., Smiths Grove, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Tyler Kristian Wisdom, 27, 204 Youngtown Road, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.