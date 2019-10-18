The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Selvir Berisaj 34, 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
David Brandon Constant, 31, 499 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, No. 20, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael Raymond Fox, 33, 787 N. Stevenson Road, Bee Spring, first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Jack Lynn Fuzzell, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; combine bond with other indictment.
Dzevad Keco, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Demarco Delance Goodnight, 34, 1004 McElroy Way, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
James David Hardin, 52, homeless, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Robert Lee Holmes III, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond.
Sergiu Ilie, 20, Houston, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Tammi Jo Kuhlenhoelter, 27, 1235 Little Blue Springs Road, Horse Cave, first-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond.
Destin Bryce Long, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of theft by unlawful taking (firearm), four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of a legend drug, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of marijuana, third-degree escape; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Trevor Poteet, 19, Western Hills Motel, Room 39, theft by unlawful taking of property by complicity (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; transfer bond.
Tyler Lee Nickel, 18, 786 Collett Road, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); $5,000 cash bond.
Mason Riley Cline, 28, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 120, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Muhamed Ademi, 19, 65 Zora Court, Alvaton, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a legend drug; transfer bond.
Jason Bradley Papucci, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tamara Terrill Simmons, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Billy Joe Rasdall, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, criminal attempt to disarm a police officer, possession of synthetic drugs, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Nicole Reynolds, 30, Panama City Beach, Fla., first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Jamontrae Martez Ridley, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Troy Tristan Roark, 22, London, first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Gustavo Valdiva Rosas, 26, 101 Walnut St., Auburn, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator's license, careless driving, no or expired registration plates; $2,000 cash bond.
Brittany Michelle Russell, 35, 621 Goodrum Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Nathaniel Allen Sharer, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no operator's license, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, failure to illuminate head lamps, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joshua Levi Smart, 32, Fort Worth, Texas, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
William Thomas Smith, 38, 29327 Old Louisville Road, Cave City, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Luis Manuel Soto, 44 or 45, Edmonton, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card; $1,500 cash bond.
Wesley Aron Steele, 39, 160 Belgium Court, first-degree wanton endangerment, retaliating against a participant in the legal process; $5,000 cash bond.
Kacy Danielle Thomas, 32, 5612 Russellville Road, No. 106, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Jessica Marie Womack, 33, 5297 Louisville Road, Lot 802, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joshua Lee Wright, 18, address unknown, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.