The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Tammy Kay Adkins, 46, 1320 Anna Sandhill Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Dale K. Bagsby, 36, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Harold Montez Bell, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Susan Clark Boyd, 46, Beaver Dam, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Raymond Darrell Whitaker, 60, Horse Branch, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in original container; transfer bond.
Brian Cardwell, 40, 7166 Cave Springs Road, Auburn, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Amanda Faye Cline, 40, 291 Lakeview Road, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Joyce A. Donan, 52, 1636 Walden Road, false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits of more than $100; $1,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Courtney Lynn Evans, 23, 720 Patton Way, No. 210, two counts of third-degree assault, alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Chad Eric Gregory, 42, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Richard Daniel Grimes, 51, 334 Whitlock Road, Alvaton, second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Matthew Joseph Hawkins, 38, 2075 Bristow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Malik Stephon Holley, 23, 3030 Cave Springs Ave., No. 10, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Ashley Nicole Huff, 35, 1856 Loop St., Lot 528, custodial interference, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; notice to appear.
James Robert Hurst, 53, Pathfork, first-degree bail jumping; notice to appear.
Stephanie Nicole Jones-Fleming, 33, 1705A S. Sunrise Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Shakia Monique Lucas, 41, 2370 Cave Mill Station Blvd., No. 1003, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units); notice to appear.
Crystal Danialle Martin, aka Crystal Danialle Baker Martin, 37, 549 Clarence O'Dell Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, one headlight; transfer bond.
Lisa Gail McGrew, 60, 418 Gary Ave., two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units); $2,500 surety bond.
Ismerai Monreal, 25, 1120 Old Barren River Road, fraudulent insurance acts valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Geoffrey Scott Morris, 58, Kemah, Texas, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing; transfer bond.
Shimita Mukandama, 32, 1492 Plum Springs Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Garrett Shane Reeder, 27, 102 Tacoma Court, two counts of third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, disarming a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Zachary Devin Runyan, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond; third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; combine bond with other indictment.
James Franklin Smith Jr., 47, 903 Wren Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Benny Ray Taylor, 43, 1029 Shive Lane, No. F4, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Donnie Lewis Ware, 46, 416 Webb Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Chelsie Nicole West, aka Chelsie Nicole England, 38, Paris, Tenn., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth); notice to appear.
Zachary David Whitmer, 22, 636 Nutwood Drive, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more), two counts of trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds); transfer bond.
Austin Hunter Willoughby, 22, 217 W. 15th Ave., two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD); transfer bond.
