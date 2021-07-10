The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Bryan Timothy Aldridge, 47, 2695 Royal Court, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Michael Todd Carroll Jr., 35, 1593 Cambridge Way, No. 3, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Phillip Donnell Covington, 34, 1500 Bryant Way, No. 15, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Dustin William Crisp, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
David Joseph Eastham, 51, 151 Lynwood Circle, Franklin, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Quentin Akeem Edmonds, 37, 5690 Louisville Road, No. 86, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Daquan Marcel Foster, 22, 167 Sebern Close Court, No. 6, second-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Kenneth Robert Joiner, 28, 5609 Lecta Kino Road, Glasgow, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond; third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Christal Lynn Jones, 37, 1740 River St., No. 22, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Eugene Russell Jr., 49, 317 W. Main Ave., No. 304, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kyle Patrick Owens, 19, Louisville, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Joel Ujwalkumar Panhalkar, 18, Franklin, Tenn., first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding; transfer bond.
Randy Darrell Peay, 44, 936 Shive Lane, No. 200, first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Kyle Alexander Pridmore, 23, 330 Bill Lindsey Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
William Alex Riley, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, no operator’s license; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Phanna Roeun, 34, 405 Coombs Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief, no operator’s license; transfer bond.
Christopher Stefan Smith, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,500 cash bond.
Terrica L. Broughton, 28, Atlanta, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Deterrio A. Oglesby, 36, Atlanta, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument by complicity; transfer bond.
Jerome Lenard Sims, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument by complicity, first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
Donovan Reid Spear, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Michelle Rose Anna Taylor, 27, homeless, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Manuel Torrez, 42, 1634 Sharon Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Tony Anthony Vereen, 43, 24425 Louisville Road, Park City, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $2,500 surety bond.