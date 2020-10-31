The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Micah William Andujo, 30, Skiatook, Okla., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Javeyon Lautren Caldwell, 18, 379 Kelly Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, no or expired registration plate, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Joseph Michael Carrigan, 36, White House, Tenn., first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Brandon Ray Cherry, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault on a service animal, resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belt, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond.
Janet Leann Compton, 37, 681 Washington St., Brownsville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Linda Lucille Comstock, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Faustino Corrales, 60, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; $10,000 cash bond.
Telley D. Dozier, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), no operator’s license, failure of nonowner to maintain required insurance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Sandra Isabel Espinoza, 30, 5350 Louisville Road, #109, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,500 cash bond.
Jordan L. Evans, 20, Nashville, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Myiesha Idalis Mayes, 25, Nashville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Trey Deiandrell Walker, 25, Clarksville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Eric B. Ware, 27, Nashville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Carrie Nicole Ferguson, 35, 430A W. 12th Ave., theft of identity, no or expired registration plates, license to be in possession, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Jonathan Terrell Galloway, 19, 1474 Kentucky St., #617, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Donald Scott Goad, 54, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jennifer Gail Pearson, 46, 911 Potter Ave., Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; notice to appear.
Grant William Goodman, 46, 475 Matlock Road, 11 counts of first-degree sodomy, 11 counts of incest, seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim younger than 18 years old), 12 counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 18 years old), second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, seven counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received in the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, tampering with physical evidence; transfer bond.
Barry Wayne Goley, 52, 475 Matlock Road, two counts of tampering with physical evidence; notice to appear.
Todd Ray Groves, 43, 5301 Scottsville Road, #12, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tamara L. Carpenter, 44, 5301 Scottsville Road, #12, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Jessica Mae Hardin, 31, 276 Maysville Road, Scottsville, flagrant nonsupport; $500 cash bond.
Dan Bedster Higgins II, 32, 1109 Jones Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Jessica Dawn Hudson, 43, 232 N. Campbell Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear; first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Joseph Michael Huffman, 32, Louisville, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dionne Lynette Jefferson, 51, 308 E. 12th Ave., Apt. A, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Christopher Dale Jessie, 39, 1850 Bristow Road, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Cornelius Lavall King, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
John Paul Koria, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $500 cash bond.
Ryan Rothchild Maine, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $1,000 cash bond.
Suut Kim Mang Tun, 36, 3639 Clear Spring St., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Willoughby Pipe May, 26, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $1,500 cash bond.
Melvin Charles Nickel, 40, 119 Maple Leaf Drive, flagrant nonsupport; $1,500 cash bond.
Joshua Lewis Peterson, 37, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $1,000 cash bond.
Ryan Christopher Pierce, 34, 3490 Glasgow Road, Oakland, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
James Daniel Proctor, 61, 144 Groves Road, Franklin, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft of identity, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kiyam Kadeem Santo, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; second-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Chelsea Marie Shinkle, 26, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, #7D, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James R. Stinnett, 32, 1517 Greenwood Alley, flagrant nonsupport; $1,500 cash bond.
Randall Junior Turner, 63, 1405 W. Collegeview Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shannon Eugene Ward, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, first-degree wanton endangerment; $500,000 cash bond.
Brandon David Worley, 27, 397 Lowerstone Ave., Apt. 8, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
