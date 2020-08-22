The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Ohn Youn Awar, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), menacing, resisting arrest, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card; $6,000 cash bond.
Tracy Lane Boyd, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Lori M. Carter, 45, 1660 Plum Springs Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Howard Timothy Carver, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Rita June Rowland, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $10,000 cash bond.
James Cameron Sanders, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Dayna Nicole Abbott, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; $5,000 cash bond.
Zinaid Cerimovic, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Benjamin Robert Chaffin, 42, 1147 Richardsville Road, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Andrew Isiah-Robert Coklow, 25, 959 Morgantown Road, Apt. 46, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, speeding, improper turning, disregarding a traffic control device, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christy Faye Gammon, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
James Alvin Joy, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim younger than 18), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Demarcus R. King, 41, Bessemer, Ala., first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Harlie Paul Lewis, 51, 4546 Glen Lily Road, No. 6, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Sherrie McGuffey, 46, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 14, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Bryan Ray Neeley, 33, 161 Coachman Court, Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond; receiving stolen property (firearm), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Zachary Andrew Stevens, 19, De Soto, Mo., theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Roderick Dean Webster, 51, 1624 Westen Ave., Apt. E, failure to comply with sex offender registration; transfer bond.
Taron Eugene Wells, 25, homeless, second-degree robbery, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Keon Lee Wilson, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana; $5,000 cash bond.
