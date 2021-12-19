The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Steven Jose Alvarado, 22, 414 Trent Way, Apt. B3, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Kevin Joel Mayo, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Hugolino Bautista-Cruz aka Hugolino Bautista, 28, 914 Potter Ave., three counts of second-degree rape; notice to appear.
Javio S. Bridges, 19, 1537 N. Sunrise Drive, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond.
Nathan Wayne Constant, 34, c/o Christian County Detention Center, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Marcus Lynn Cornelius Jr., 24, 1622 Osage Court, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Crystal Renee Gross, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Lee Sanders, 31, Lafayette, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Jasmine Henderson, 21, 959 Potter Ave., Apt. B, first-degree criminal abuse; $1,000 cash bond.
Steven McEntire, 23, 959 Potter Ave., Apt. B, first-degree criminal abuse; $1,000 cash bond.
Kevin Dale Johnson, 48, San Antonio, first-degree wanton endangerment, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
Kobee Ahmaad Lancaster, 23, 587 Beech Bend Road, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), two counts of aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance (firearm enhanced), aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a simulated substance (firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon by complicity, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Christopher Aloysius Lancaster, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance (firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a simulated substance (firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only.
Tanner Lee Hines, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance (firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a simulated substance (firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm); $10,000 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only.
Emmitt Sanchez Smith, 25, 243 Valleybrook Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond.
Eric Devon Brown, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Murrell Janard Martin, 27, 413 W. 10th Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jimmy Davon Morris, 22, c/o Powell County Detention Center, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Rudolph Alonzo Rankins IV, 25, 701 Brownslock Road, No. 804, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jovain Gurley or Jovian Gurley, 22, 472 Pisces Ave., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (fentanyl), trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance by complicity, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (greater than 20 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana by complicity (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds); $5,000 cash bond.
Brittane Mechelle Wardlow, 24, 1269 Shannon Way, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond.
Byron S. Lee, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Linda Chancey Mahoney, 23, Nashville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Jamie Darrell Mathews, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, speeding, no or expired registration plate, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Rudolph Michniak, 54, Owensboro, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Samuel Garnett Osborne, 29, 3294 Plum Springs Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); $2,500 cash bond.
Jonathan Michael Rolfe, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, obstructed vision and/or windshield, no or expired registration plate, improper display of registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Mbigilwa Msese Shabani, 41, 1500 Bryant Way, Apt. A4, first-degree criminal abuse; notice to appear.
Ernest Dwayne Smith, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, theft of identity, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, speeding, failure to wear seat belts, disregarding a traffic control device, license to be in possession, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, improper display of registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Nevan Jason Snodgrass, 20, Kettering, Ohio, second-degree assault; transfer bond.
Jacob Adam Yadon, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); $7,500 cash bond.
Bobby Joseph York, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.