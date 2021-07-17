The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Charles Cornell Adams, 39, 823 Wenona Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, rear license plate not illuminated; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Wesley Blake Anderson, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D/V/O., third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Tommy Lewis Brown, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Patrick Wayne Duncan, 40, 2619 Yuma Drive, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Brittany Diane England, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Sonia Marie Gillespie, 43, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Mary Frances Gomez-Ramirez, 42, 1628 S. Sunrise Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Justin Bradley Harmer, 38, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Stacey Denise Hendershot, 56, 2998 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Latrisha Rochelle Seay, 44, 415 Morris St., Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Jace Mairn Hillard, 23, 630 Oaklawn Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Cung Hup, 37, 3216 Barnwood Ave., Apt. D, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI; transfer bond.
Kevin Joel Mayo, 27, 414 Trent Way, Apt. A3, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jerry E. Murphy, 50, 287 N. Campbell Road, No. 8, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond.
Phillip Gerald Parker, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $5,000 cash bond.
Terry Laneil Reed Jr., 20, 1606 Valleywood Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Katie Elizabeth Self, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, giving a peace officer a false name or address, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Laymon Dewayne Shaw, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Bobby Allen Simmons, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, improper display of registration plates, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Wiley Patrick Simpkins, 55, 291 Lakeview Road, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 unsecured bond.
Aaron Jacob Stark, 22, 143 Cloverdale St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Myo K. Tun, 22, 385 Pascoe Blvd., No. 30, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Charles Edward Underhill, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; $5,000 cash bond.
Billy Joe Walker, 45, 312 Morgantown Road, No. 37, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
David Gillman Whitehouse, 55, 398 Big Springs Road, Scottsville, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Jeffrey Lamont Winn, 30, 1367 Clay St., No. D2, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Lloyd Dewayne Zais, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, resisting arrest, criminal littering, speeding, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, disregarding a stop sign, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.