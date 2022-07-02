The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Javen Trival Adams, 24, Lebanon, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Jericho Ramsey, 21, Campbellsville, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving; transfer bond.
Ashley Chareese Barbee, 32, 1106 Lovers Lane, Apt. J5, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $1,500 cash bond.
Rodney Gipson, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; $2,500 cash bond.
Michael Anthony Hagan, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Brenan Joe Hall, 45, 208 Moss Creek, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jeremy Logan Romain, 36, 207 Moss Creek Ave., Apt F, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Gerald Clark Heath II, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal abuse, third-degree criminal trespassing; $10,000 cash bond.
Jesus Sergio Hernandez aka Sergio Hernandez aka Mario Hernandez, 37, 118 E. 12th Ave., Apt. 3, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units), three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, careless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond; three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); combine bond with other indictment.
Michael Shane Huff, 43, 118 E. 12th Ave., Apt. 3, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Ruth Medley Kennedy, 21, 873 Kenton St., third-degree assault, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
Kolona Charnea Marshall, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Don Antonio Miller, 38, 618 Woodford Ave., first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jeffery D. Moore, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault (domestic), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic control device; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Edwin Alexis Rivas, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia; $250,000 cash bond.
Joy Iline Scott, 46, 3452 Cave Springs Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure to use child restraint device in motor vehicle, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Zachary Skylar Toney, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree stalking, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Robert Van Watkins Jr., 31, 4312 Anna Sandhill Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, reckless driving, use of personal communication device while operating a motor vehicle; transfer bond.