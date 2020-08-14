The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Heather Amanda Angell, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Kevin Arthur Bell, 32, Springfield, Tenn., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Shawn Michael Boyer, 42, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #16, second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Cynthia Marie Burke, 30, 521 Woodford St., #1, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Howard Allen Cardwell, 54, 2294 Benleo Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Roy Glen Carter, 52, 1307 Magnolia St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, prescription controlled substance not in original container; notice to appear.
Elvedina Cerimovic, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; $3,000 cash bond.
Anthony Ray Cherry, 36, 818 Vance Lane, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Douglas Earl Cherry, 59, 1402 Blue Level Providence Road, Rockfield, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), careless driving; transfer bond.
Alexis Brooke Christian, 19, 815 Alpine Pine St., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 unsecured bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Joe Wilson Cunningham Jr., 30, 412 Jennings Drive, second-degree burglary, harassment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Tiffany Nicole Dean, 36, Springfield, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, careless driving; transfer bond.
Silvia M. Delacruz, 60, 1225 Shannon Way, false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits of more than $100; notice to appear.
Christine Fiore, 61, 3030 Cave Springs Ave., #1, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Barry Steven Ford, 34, Murfreesboro, Tenn., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Kyle Hunter Gammon, 23, 6151 Barren River Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Albert Arthur Gazaryan, 24, 230 Cumberland Trace Road, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), resisting arrest, operating on a suspended/revoked operator's license, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Melanie Ann Graves, 31, 510 N. High St., first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Steven Glen Graves, 41, 1177 Vine St., theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Terry Allen Gregory Jr., 43, 1624 S. Sunrise, Apt. A, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond paid in defendant's name only.
Kelton E. Hawkins, 19, 2075 Bristow Road, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Taylor Carlton Hudson, 71, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Brittley Elizabeth Kirby, 27, 11294 Dolly Drive, Alvaton, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Ryan Thomas Lane, 32, 1253 Chestnut St., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm in city limits; $2,500 cash bond.
Terri Ann Lester, 45, Portland, Tenn., flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Alexander Maldonado Jr., 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Jenny Lynn Mayhew, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Cory Elliott McKinney, 28, 458 Love Lee Road, Morgantown, first-degree stalking, violation of a Kentucky I.P.O.; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Larry Wilburn Miller, 38, 837 Gilbert St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Mitchell David Oberman, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree criminal trespassing; $1,000 cash bond.
Charlie Ray Porter III, 32, 132 Amy Ave., Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500 by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Lance Walker Young, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Christopher Joe Raines, 27, 414 Trent Way, Apt. D4, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
James Edward Rust, 32, 865 James Elkins Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender suspended/revoked operator's license, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond.
Jackie O'Neil Scantland, 22, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, disregarding a stop sign, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belts; notice to appear.
Jeremy Leon Sells, 36, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond paid in defendant's name only.
Elijah Lee Shirley, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Cheyenne Nichole Smith, 25, 608 Park St., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Trevor Scott Stockton, 23, 5301 Scottsville Road, #35, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal littering; notice to appear.
Jamel Donta Swift-Lewis, 32, 2031 Stonehenge Ave., Apt. F, theft of identity, possession of marijuana, no operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Daniel Alexander Tucker, 30, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $1,000 cash bond.
Chance Dolphin Washington, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree indecent exposure (third offense within three years); $1,000 cash bond; first-degree indecent exposure (third offense within three years), third-degree criminal trespassing; $1,000 cash bond.
Brian Anthony Whitehead, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, one headlight, failure to or improper signal, no or expired registration plates, driving too slow for traffic conditions; $2,500 cash bond.
Antonio Quantase Williams, 26, 1005 Honeysuckle Lane, Russellville, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
The following people were indicted Wednesday, Aug. 5 by a Warren County grand jury:
Anthony Lynn Anderson, 38, 303 Church Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jacklyn Danielle Anderson, 23, 110 Clearview Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Cody Paul McMinn, 18, 140 Will Bohannon Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Kevin James Morris, 20, 212 Cherry Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Charles L. Barnett, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, no operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Dean Barrow, 31, 1910 Cedar Ridge Road, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Joseph Edwin Budd, 20, 1044 Clarence O'Dell Road, theft of identity, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Melvin Lamont Buford, 48, 1131 N. Lee St., 15 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; transfer bond.
Jessica Nicole Burke, 37, 231 Anders Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Christopher Gordon Camp, 47, 109 Whispering Hills, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); transfer bond.
Zinaid Cerimovic, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Travis Edward Deweese, 29, 617 Detour Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Michelle Lee Douglas, 41, 245 Kelly Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal trespassing; $1,000 cash bond.
Lamount Yule Edmonds, aka Lamont Yule Edmonds, 40, 852 Hope St., first-degree criminal mischief, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Lannie Wayne Embry, 33, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Ruslan Feyzulov, 42, 3324 Fair Oaks Circle, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Todd Ray Groves, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Melinda Kay Halloway, 45, 320 Briarfield Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Daniel Ray Hargis, 38, 2600 Avalon Court, Apt. B, cultivating marijuana (five plants or more, no or expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Malik Stephon Holley, 23, 260 Hanover Court, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Cody Alan Johnson, 29, 10625 Richardsville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, improper equipment, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; notice to appear.
Ora Lee Jones, 68, Madison, Tenn., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Randy Kirk Keen, 59, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Kristie Renea Keown, 44, 1468 N. Sunrise Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Austin Lake Kirby, 22, 1140 State St., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Joshua Chelton Lindsey, 28, 506 E. Third Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Bobby Gene Logan, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Gerald Wayne Lovett, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, resisting arrest, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding; $10,000 cash bond.
Chester Bryant McNulty II, 28, 721 Wintergreen Court, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
James Allen Melton, 38, 1277 Clearfork Church Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Louis Allen Moore, 32, 2857 William Simmons Road, theft of identity, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jessica Dawn Hudson, 205 Coates Road, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Zelda L. Priddy, 29, 3270 William Simmons Road, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; combine bond with other indictment.
Richard Leroy Pridemore, 36, 2206 Old Greenhill Road, Alvaton, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Jason Richard Russell, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Casey Ryan Sheley, 35, 455 Three Springs Road, #4, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Danielle Christine Collins, 38, 455 Three Springs Road, #4, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Brad Alan Windham, 43, 3900 Banyan Drive, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
