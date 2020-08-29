The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Joseph Martin Anderson, 32 or 38, 1812 Normal St., second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Dallas Stephen Baker, 37, 936 Shive Lane, No. 148, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Amanda Cheryl Bates, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree assault, $5,000 cash bond.
Chelsea Elizabeth Ann Blair, 28, 2508 Yuma Drive, third-degree assault; transfer bond.
James Franklin Butler, 45, Hoover, Ala., first-degree perjury; notice to appear.
Zinaid Cerimovic, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault; $1,000 cash bond.
Matthew D. Davis, 20, homeless, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Barry Skyron Davison, 34, 808 N. Main St., Russellville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Kyla Emily Gienger, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
John Robertson Goggans, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Felton Russell Gray, 31, Moss Point, Miss., three counts of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree indecent exposure; $10,000 cash bond.
Timothy Joe Gregg, 38, 1330 Barber Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
John Carter Hewitt, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Winter Kinthytt, 35, 305 Kenlee Circle, Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Brian C. Legere, 38, 1516 Westwood Circle, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Sara Louise McNay, 42, Russell Springs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Michael Francis Meyer, 37, Nashville, first-degree wanton endangerment; notice to appear.
Tony Earl Mitchell, 53, Somerset, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator's license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Angelica Lynn Murphy, 34, 903 Hill Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; notice to appear.
Larry Glenn Osborne II, 36, 4321 Diddle Drive, Apt. A, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, second-degree fleeing or evading police, giving a peace officer a false name or address, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Ronald Leon Pilgram, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,500 cash bond; first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Charlie Ray Potter III, 32, 132 Amy Ave., No. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Jonathon Adam Randolph, 32, 463 Hughes Road, Auburn, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Travious Chavez Russell, 31, 1967 Sandra St., No. 2, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Marissa Rhea Shelton, 31, 368 Plum Springs Road, Apt. C, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Marty Robert Small, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
William Andrew Villegas, 22, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Wilson Chanchavac Vincente, 34, 1417 Audobon Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), third-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure of nonowner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Tyrell Deshawn Whitney, 23, 634 Woodford St., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
