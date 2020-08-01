The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Nicole F. Atkins, 23, 949 Bryant Way, Apt. C3, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $10,000 cash bond.
Bobbie Denice Bobo, 25, 389 Threlkel Ferry Road, first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Eric Devon Brown, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), two counts of trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive windshield/window tinting, failure to wear seat belt, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond.
Stevondre Lydale Brown, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender;$2,500 cash bond.
Malik Javonta Peele, 22, 100 Amy Ave., No. 2, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond.
Tyreon Montez Satterfield, 25, 1000 Delafield, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond; trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Terrance Anthony Brown, 50, Louisville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Douglas Clayton Compton, 30, 1801 Morgantown Road, Apt. 125, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Phillip Donnell Covington, 33, 1500 Bryant Way, No. 15, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
James Robert Crouch, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $20,000 cash bond.
Suzanne Garvin Deputy, 55, 1040 Garvin Lane, two counts of third-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond.
Megan Danielle Durham, 36, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Nathon Daniel Fahey, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Victor Eugene Gardner, 39, 269 Kattawar Circle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
Paul Mathew Hagan, 45, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
En’Chante Amiee Hampton, 24, 151 N. Franklin St., Russellville, first-degree criminal abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Jonathan Blake Inman, aka Johnathan Blake Inman, 21, 2107 Nashville Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Daniko Jovontel Johnson, 26, 1225 N. Lee Drive, No. 19, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery; $5,000 cash bond.
Steven Allen Lay, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary or first-degree burglary by complicity, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) or theft by unlawful taking (firearm by complicity); $10,000 cash bond.
Luis Fidel Lopez, 28, 1592 Collegeview Drive, Apt. B14, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Sarah Heather Loyall, 35, 919 Bristow Road, theft of a controlled substance; $250 cash bond.
Prince Isaiah McCray, 32, Louisville, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Joshua Blake Meador, 23, homeless, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of synthetic drugs, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Willie Wilson Miller, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Derrick Michael Minter, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Secia Elizabeth Navarro, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $2,500 cash bond.
Trina Dawn Rasner, 47, 5008 Ridgeview Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Caleb Dale Russell, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing; $5,000 cash bond.
John Fitzgerald Simmons Jr., 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, improperly turning/driving lane or entering limited access; $5,000 cash bond.
Maria Ranee Simmons, 43, 711 E. 14th Ave., tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, rear license plate not illuminate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Tommy Lee White, 26, 112 Rachel Court, Glasgow, first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Xavier Tyrese Wright, 21, Cookeville, Tenn., first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Janet Lynn York, 63, 1055 Carter Church Road, Adolphus, theft of a controlled substance; $250 cash bond.
