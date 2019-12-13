The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Devin Dewayne Bilderback, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond.
Tamela B. Boggess, 56, 914 Chapman Court, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Howard Timothy Carver, 55, 1637 Johnson Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Joseph Dewayne Combs, 34, 150 Evon Way, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Marcos Contreras Orellana, 28, 3205 Barnwood Ave., Apt. B, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, improper display of registration plates, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, booster seat violation; transfer bond.
Jeffery Lynn Copas II, 29, 660 Evans Road, Woodburn, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Jonathan Michael Coy, 35, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Joshua Ray Crouch, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
Michael Dashawn Donan, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond.
Bruce Wayne Embry, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joseph Stephen Gaddie II, 33, 560 Coal Road, Quality, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Blanca Hernandez Jimenez, 18, 1856 Loop St., No. 411, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Monica J. Rivas, 26, 3205 Barnwood Drive, Apt. B, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Amber Lashae Howard, 31, 3010 Eudora Road, Cave City, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Mark Howard, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, no or expired registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Holly Anne Jackson, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Major Jackson Jr., 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Cornelius Lavall King, 38, Hermitage, Tenn., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Jose Lopez, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree sexual abuse; $20,000 cash bond at 10 percent property/surety.
Jesse Leon Mathewson, 34, 807 Payne St., first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Joseph Earl Nearn, 28, 1218 Oakwood Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Nickulas B. Page, 26, 407 Upper Stone, Apt. C, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Hunter Lee Pierce, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Randall Scott Ray, 30, 1040 Shive Lane, Apt. L5, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Lisa Jean Reynolds, 44, Portland, Tenn., theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving a peace officer a false name or address, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Damon Antonio Robinson, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Hamilton Clifton Stevenson Jr., 38, Pensacola, Fla., second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), speeding, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Tabitha Louise Robinson, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $1,000 cash bond.
Rhonda Marie Scott, 41, 921 Kenton St., first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Rhiannon Mechel Tinsley, 25, 1020 Old Barren River Road, Apt. 46H, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Larry Dewayne Waddell, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced); $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
