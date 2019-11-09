The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Karen Suzanne Archer, 38, 1132 Fairview Ave., Apt. I3, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Joseph McCarty Beckett, 39, Germantown, theft by deception ($500 or more but less than $10,000); notice to appear.
Joseph Michael Bulger, 41, Nashville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Horace Carl Stewart Jr., 31, Nashville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Johnny Floyd Dale, 69, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing; transfer bond.
Thomas Henry Danson Jr., 54, 624 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., failure to comply with sex offender registration (second offense), registered sex offender residence restrictions; $1,500 cash bond.
Ricky Neal Elamon, 52, 1367 Clay St., Apt. B4, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Zackary Blake Epley, 24, 298 Rockfield Browning Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Bridget N. Hancock, 32, 261 Audley Ave., two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Larry Wilburn Miller, 37, 376 Main St., Auburn, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Samantha Nicole Miller, 28, 376 Main St., Auburn, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $1,500 cash bond.
Jason Montez Overton, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with another indictment; second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with another indictment.
Robert Earl Richhart III, 27, 1618 Pea Ridge Road, Scottsville, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Daniel Wayne Roddy, 37, 811 Boatlanding Road, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Darnell Demetrius Reese, 28, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Haryson Daniel Schoonover, 18, 260 Kattawar Circle, two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Jeffrey Lamont Winn, 28, 386 Catalpa Circle, No. 4, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Dwayne Yates, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by deception of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.