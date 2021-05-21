The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Nathaniel Justin Adams, 38, 223 Scott Lane, first-degree strangulation, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Femi Agushi, 29, 1238 Oakwood Drive, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Omar Kenterion Beck, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Robert Lewis Britt, 44, 258 Ragland Way, Apt. B, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Diana Len Kessler, 49, 258 Ragland Way, Apt. B, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Steven Tyler Cardwell, 25, 214 Leonard Oak Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; manufacturing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Nathan Wayne Constant, 33, c/o Butler County Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $2,500 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Nicholas E. Cruz-Palacios, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, kidnapping, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $25,000 cash bond.
Javier Nunez, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, kidnapping, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $25,000 cash bond.
Marshall D. Belew II, 51, Mount Juliet, Tenn., kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; transfer bond.
Frank E. Leonard, 37, Franklin, Tenn., kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; $25,000 unsecured bond.
Jeffery M. Weisman, 70, 1001 Ironwood Drive, kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; transfer bond.
Patricia M. Weisman, 65, 1001 Ironwood Drive, kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree robbery by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; transfer bond.
Jonathan David Daniels, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Curry Payne Dodd, 26, 3184 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, improper equipment; transfer bond.
Mario Montoya Frazier, 20, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); $1,500 cash bond.
Jason Eugene Harral, 45, 200 W. 13th Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana, possession of burglar’s tools; transfer bond.
Chontel Marie Powell, 40, 1302 College St., No. 1, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Derrick James Holt, 31, Smyrna, Tenn., theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Shaheen Alexander Karbasi, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Edwin Kenneth Keown Jr., 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful transaction with a minor; $750 cash bond.
Marcos Lagunas-Gorgonio, 37, 569 Beech Bend Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Timothy E. Mackey, 57, 107 Monroe St., Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Gage Austin Ray Martin, 23, 265 Coral Hill Road, Glasgow, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to illuminate head lamps, improper display of registration plates; transfer bond.
Raymond George Massey, 55, 3398 Mount Lebanon Church Road, Alvaton, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kimberly K. Cowles, 807 Payne St., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth); transfer bond.
Angela Renee Mays, 39, Crestwood, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Brandon Dwayne Millay, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, harassment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Milton Ray Montgomery III, 26, Cecilia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Malik Dante Morris, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond; first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $1,000 cash bond.
Chontel Marie Powell, 40, 1302 College St., No. 1, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of synthetic drugs; transfer bond; first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Richard Leroy Pridemore, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; combine bond with other indictment; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, reckless driving, three counts of disregarding a traffic control device; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Isaiah Michael Richardson, 20, 150 Evon Way, No. 3, second-degree criminal abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kerri Lee Sitz, 45, 218 Kelly Drive, No. J69, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Marty Robert Small, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Aaron Jacob Stark, 22, 143 Cloverdale, two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft/receipt of a stolen credit/debit card; transfer bond.
Christopher James Stewart, 40, 436 Glen Lily Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear view mirror; transfer bond.
Whitney Renae Violette, 32, 575 E. Fourth St., Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Patrick Jay Wynn, 42, c/o Logan County Detention Center, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kimberly Laine Harrison, 36, c/o Logan County Detention Center, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.