The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jeffrey Lee Burse, 55, 1031 Kentucky St., theft of mail matter; transfer bond.
Cortez Deaire Carman or Carmen, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault; $2,500 cash bond.
Levi Daniel Corporaal, 40, 122 Creekwood Circle, Apt. D, theft of identity, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
April Laverne Flora, 39, 770 William Simmons Road, second-degree assault (domestic), third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond; third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Tibias Da’Zhan Goliday, 23, 114 Riverwood Ave., trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), no tail lamps; notice to appear.
Brandon Scott Hagan, 31, c/o Hart County Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Rachel Elizabeth Lowe, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery; $25,000 cash bond.
Tanya Nicole Majors, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Judith Ann McKay, 38, 690 Hunts Church Road, Roundhill, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no or expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Joshua Dewayne Mellencamp, 34, 690 Hunts Church Road, Roundhill, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Fernando Gutierrez Mendoza, 26, Lafayette, Tenn., first-degree criminal mischief; $500 cash bond.
Andrew Montell, 32, 1856 Loop St., No. 415, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Edward Allen Moorman, 44, Evansville, Ind., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Wesley Todd Pearson, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeremy Allen Rowe, 29, 24828 Louisville Road, Park City, second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana; transfer bond; first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Kentyla Deshawndau Turner, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Edward Whitaker, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief by complicity, retaliating against a participant in the legal process, second-degree criminal trespassing; $4,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; combine bond with other indictment.
Melissa D. Zurcher, 40, 324 Sandy Court, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.