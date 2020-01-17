The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Bobby Gene Logan, 41, 5670 Louisville Road, #140, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jacob James McBride, 20, 343 Upperstone, Apt. G, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,500 cash bond.
Sarah Elizabeth Miller, 20, 5612 Russellville Road, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Jason Bradley Papucci, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Mbigilwas Shabani, 40, 1500 Bryant Way, Apt. A4, second-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault (domestic), harassment; transfer bond.
Jelani Earl Thomas, 24, Indianapolis, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, license plate not legible; transfer bond.
Keith Antwon Thornton, 28, 1500 Bryant Way, Apt. H5, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Anthony Dwayne Toler, 59, 201 N. First St., Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Penelope Lee Noe, 55, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 unsecured bond.
John Russell Trent, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, defacing a firearm, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Marcus Lee Valdez, 40, 401 A.R. Oliver Road, Scottsville, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Michelle Renae Valdez, 45, 401 A.R. Oliver Road, Scottsville, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; notice to appear.
Amy Lynn Williams, 41, 1801 Morgantown Road, Lot 241, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kevin Ray Allen, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Benjamin Todd Bennett, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
James Warren Bostick, 39, 1734 Boyce Fairview Road, Alvaton, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear.
Casey Newton Bostick, 37, 1734 Boyce Fairview Road, Alvaton, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; notice to appear.
Cameron J. Brown, 21, homeless, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Catelyn Kilbourn, 20, homeless, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Anita L. Campbell, 48, 161 Old Lovers Lane, Apt. L2, theft of identity; notice to appear.
Connor Gray Cichowicz, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree criminal mischief; $3,000 cash bond.
James Dean Cline, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; $5,000 cash bond.
Johnny Floyd Dale, 70, 402 Webb Drive, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Sinwanda Dawell Spencer, 44, 402 Webb Drive, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Trent Houston Edison, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Atraveon Letron Hill, 29, Nashville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond; three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
Frederick Wilson Sommers, 24, Portland, Tenn., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
Brian Nathan Hopper, 41, address unknown, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Josh Andrew Jackson, 44, 1360 High St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Asia Semaj Johnson, 42, 1227 Herrington St., Apt. 2, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Manuel Juarez, 20, 1780 Patrick Way, Apt. 4, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Haley Dorman, 20, 1780 Patrick Way, Apt. 4, first-degree criminal abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Francisco Javier Lagunas, 24, 1963 River St., second-degree robbery, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Latrisha Faye Legrand, 32, 132 Maplewood Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandon Scott Lewis, 34, 2262 Brier Creek Road, Mammoth Cave, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
