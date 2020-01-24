The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Oliver Alexandre, 23, Hollywood, Fla., trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Tommie Christopher Boyce, 27, 713 Jennings Court, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Jazzic Dewayne Cage, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic); $3,000 cash bond.
Christian Ray Lee Dowless, 20, 1213 Herrington, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Tiesha M. Enlow, 27, 381 Pisces Ave., theft of identity; $5,000 cash bond.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 38, address unknown, two counts of murder; $500,000 cash bond.
Shawn A. Floyd, 54, Indianapolis, 12 counts of human trafficking (victim younger than 18); transfer bond.
John Fredrick French, 54, 140 Maysville Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Sonya Marie Fry, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing; $1,000 cash bond.
Riley Gatta, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Chrystal Dawn Gingrey, 34, 528 Nutwood St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Leswin A. Gonzalez, 61, 1235 N. Sunrise, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Matthew Tyler Grimes, 27, 425 Catalpa Circle, second-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Lloyd Ester Kirk, 51, 143 Megan Court, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Jayaune Marquis Johnson, 32, 1791 River St., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Cedric Thomas Mallory, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Gary Christopher Morgan, 32, New Market, Tenn., flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Trevent Dantez Percell, 28, 335 Martin Luther King Jr. Court, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Cody A. Runner, 19, 2519 Blue Level Providence Road, Rockfield, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Dustin Tyler Tatum, 33, 78 Willis Road, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Wayne Trivette, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Angel Kenneth Morris Schock, 21, 255 East Heights, No. 20, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Haven Nicole Wilburn, 20, 3058 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; issue criminal summons.
Ronnie Alvis Winters, 49, Pontotoc, Miss., first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, use of personal communication device while operating a motor vehicle, careless driving; transfer bond.
