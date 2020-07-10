The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Shaundale Terrell Allen, 38, 1047 Payne St., first-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Melvin Wayne Anthony, 62, 222 Grissom Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault (domestic), giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.
Sierra Jazilyn Bear, 22, 909 Cabell Drive, Apt. A, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Micahel Anthony Bennett, 27, 966 Aristides Drive, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Christopher Dennis Luther, 29, 966 Aristides Drive, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds); transfer bond.
Zakary Neil Bossom-Caldeira, 23, 850 Wilkinson Trace, No. 217, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; $1,000 cash bond.
Justin Lee Boyd, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, second-degree escape, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Jonathon Cosco, 32, 1968 Stonehenge Ave., #5, first-degree stalking, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Amanda Lea Davidson, 35, 1417 Richardsville Road, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Edward T. Hickey, 58, 908 Cumberland Ridge Way, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Eric Javon McMillian, 28, address unknown, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Shelby Lynn Phelps, 26, 435 Glen Lily Road, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Lisa Jean Reynolds, 44, 147 Stone Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), prostitution; transfer bond.
Jessica Ruth Robinson, 26, 5350 Louisville Road, No. 111, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
David Lee Rouse, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Heather Ann Stine, 34, 1020 Old Barren River Road, No. 31, first-degree robbery by complicity, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua Robert Smith, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Terry Alan Stice II, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Charles Edward Underhill, 55, 2200 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lowell Thomas White, 52, 3109 Landon Court, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), second-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $5,000 cash bond.
Dustin Curtis William Wright, 29, 802 Riverside Benleo Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seatbelt, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
