The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Barry Lamont Adams, 36, Louisville, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Dederic Justin Anderson, 28, 635 Peach Tree Lane, second-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Benjamin Todd Bennett, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Dallas Stephen Baker, 36, 1025 Winners Circle, Apt. A, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500; $1,500 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Lamont Cortez Woods, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Devin Dewayne Bilderback, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Wehrner Von Brown, 42, 2507 Waterford Drive, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Cory J. Burns, 32, 399 J. Carroll Road, Bee Spring, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree escape; transfer bond.
Johnny Ray Cline, 40, 881 TB Hospital Road, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Lanson Cotton, 30, 320 Old Morgantown Road, No. 15, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tyrecus Jermaine Crowe, 28, 2107 Walnut St., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Matthew D. Davis, 19, 144 Crewdson Drive, theft of mail matter, third-degree criminal trespassing; $5,000 cash bond.
Phillip Keith Druen, 31, Clarkson, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $500, theft/receipt of a stolen credit/debit card; notice to appear.
Nolan Norman Durand, 18, 3249 Yearling Ave., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Brittany Ann Duraski, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Jordan R. Fortin, 26, 514 Stockholm Road, Mammoth Cave, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Dustin Lee Fox, 29, Columbia, Tenn., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
James Edward Fuller, 57, 7073 Morgantown Road, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Joseph Ray Garland, 32, 1035 Rock Creek Road, No. 2, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree criminal mischief, six counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brandon James Haws, 29, 3081/2 E. 12th Ave., third-degree assault, resisting arrest, two counts of menacing, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Stanley Wilson Lambert, 46, 1420 Brookwood Drive, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $1,500 cash bond.
Michael Brandon Lane, 36, 3288 Benleo Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Megan Thalia Moore, 20, 2701 N. Mill Ave., No. 135, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Chauncey Di’Rae Moses, 23, 1530 Nutwood St., flagrant nonsupport; $1,000 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only.
Robert Lincoln Myers, 31, 206 Morningside Drive, Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.
Enrico Carlos Patrick, 41, Elgin, Ill., flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond paid in defendant’s name only.
Christina Marie Rigsby, 35, 2745 Nashville Road, No. 3, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Jeremy Wayne Selph, 32, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Gabriel Adam Shockley, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years); $5,000 cash bond.
Samantha Rose Thode, 26, 3509 Nashville Road, No. 8, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; $5,000 cash bond.
Sandra Jennifer Tuel, 41, 105 Amy Ave., Apt. E, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Precyous A. Tyson, 18, 1799 Russellville Road, Apt. C1, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Amanda Jo Whitaker, 38, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Chad M. Whitaker, 24, Tompkinsville, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
