The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Christopher Robin Bartley, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Perry William Boyd, 62, 1103 North Campbell Road, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $500 cash bond.
Christian Castillo, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder; $1 million cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Monica Joanna Murillo Rivas, 28, 900 Jackson St., No. 51, tampering with physical evidence; $500 cash bond.
James Allen Cline, 56, 10543 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, Oakland, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI; transfer bond; two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; $1,000 cash bond.
James E. Colmore Jr., 36, c/o Grayson County Detention Center, incest (victim younger than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age); $25,000 cash bond.
William Chase Gibson, 26, 720 Patton Way, No. 212D, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Mario Sanchez Harris, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree stalking, three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictments.
Joanna Marchelle Huffman, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kenneth Darren Ingram, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Grant Allen Johnson, 21, 1625 Parkside Drive, second-degree burglary, theft of a controlled substance, third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree indecent exposure, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Brian James Kessinger, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Deonta Antonio Kidd, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree strangulation, first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault (domestic), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, disregarding a traffic control device, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Ray Kirby, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Dwayne Kirby, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Robert Reuben Lionshield, 53, 1149 College St., first-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Abelardo Lopez Vasquez, 40, 520 Woodford Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Trennie Lamont Lunderman, 43, 34 E. 12th Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in synthetic drugs, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
Mark Anthony Mayhew, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Paula Gale Miller, 35, 1214 Vine St., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI; transfer bond.
Dylan Clay Minnix, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Dillon Wayne Roberts, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery by complicity, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Ashley Nichole Minton, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Ray Anthony Morrison, 57, 204 McFarren St., Horse Cave, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Danny Ray Murphy, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Suevetta Marie Nichols, 58, 1101 Angora Court, Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Jay Dillon Wilson Tabor, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; combine bond with other indictment.
Stephan Edmond Thomas, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
James Glenn Torsak, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts of speeding; $10,000 cash bond.
Tristan Scott Wallace, 21, 546 Nathans Rim Way, No. O13, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor; transfer bond.
John Carlisle Payne, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, menacing; $5,000 cash bond.
Bradly Wessel Wilken, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Dylan Kane Reece, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
