The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Tracy Belcher, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brittany Oliver Benford, 31, 330 Kenlee Circle, Apt. 2, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; notice to appear.
Kimberly Denise Bouchey, 52, Brandon, Miss., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $10,000 cash bond.
Janie Renea Buford, 31, 723 N. Campbell, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Shaun Brandon Coleman, 38, 728 W. Main Ave., No. 7, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Joseph David Compton, 36, 301 Browning Road, Rockfield, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Della Marie Cuzick, 28, 720 Bethel Lane, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Fontez Ervin Dandridge, 32, homeless, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Cody Wade Dewitt, 22, Louisville, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Devin Ray Durham, 24, 411 Thompson Heights Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Nakyia J. Frye, 20, Danville, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Charles Laveal Galloway, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Bobby Lynn Hudson, 68, 1586 River St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Lara Lynn Jones, 53, 1209 Salem Circle, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Trisha Lynn Lundy, 23 or 25, 1216 Avon Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Crystal Danielle Baker Martin, 37, 1135 Blue Level Road, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Brittany Leigh May, 32, 509 Threlkel Ferry Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Rebecca Faye Miller, 43, 270 Ora Huff Road, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kenneth Junior Moore, 49, address unknown, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
John Howard Morris, 32, homeless, failure to comply with sex offender registration, second-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, two counts of failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; $1,000 cash bond.
Jon Brandon Moss, 27, 427 Lowerstone Ave., Apt. A, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Kayla M. Nichols, 25, 5604 Louisville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Aristotle Nkulu-Mourth, 24, 1420 Salem Circle, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping; $50,000 cash bond.
Jordan Glenn Pannell, 39, 455 Three Springs Road, No. 11, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Timothy Lowell Parker, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 cash bond.
Amy Nichole Hawkins, 39, 1500 Bryant Way, Apt. B8, first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Timothy Junior Parker, 38, homeless, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Brian Jeffrey Ralph, 40, 86 Olivia Court, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
Darrian Danielle Scott, 19, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 19G, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jamie Gerald Smith, 49, 852 E. 10th Ave., No. 1, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Christopher Robin Stangel, 40, 746 Steeple Chase Court, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, alteration or removal of a motor vehicle identification number, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Carter Neville Stegall Jr., 26, 161 Old Lovers Lane, Apt. F2, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Anthony Donte Stoebe, 33, 401 Thomas Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear; first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Brandon T. Trent, 21, 909 Lock Five Road, Roundhill, receiving stolen property (firearm); notice to appear.
Zachary Douglass Turner, 22, 721 McElroy Way, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Jamie Lee Whittinghill, 34, 328 S. Lincoln Drive, Auburn, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Kevin Bruce Wilbur, 43, 799 Beech Bend Road, Apt. 400, third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree attempted burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Samuel Lamont Williams, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, rear license plate not illuminated, no tail lamps, one headlight, improper equipment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,000 cash bond.
Terry Lee Zweig Jr., 41, 1021 Blake Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving; transfer bond.
