The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Michael Savannah Abney, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $2,500 cash bond.
Christopher O'Neal Branch, 37, 1435 Park St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jamison Bradley Cooper, 24, Russell Springs, theft by deception valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear.
Bentonio R. Crockett, 40, 109 Creekwood Ave., No. 307, second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Phillip Dewayne Hayes, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, rear license plate not illuminated, improper equipment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Wayne Helson Jr., 37, 2361 Richardsville Road, first-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Jorge Erwin Hermosillo, 28, Albuquerque, N.M., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; notice to appear; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; combine bond with other indictment.
Joshua Robert Smith, 39, 1508 Lynhurst Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
James Gavin Holland, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Allen Jones, 55, 1009 Brookwood Drive, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tammy Dawn Jordan, 48, 310 Brookshore Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs; transfer bond.
Richard Bill Logsdon, 42, 1540 River St., No. 106, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Travis Lee Myers, 33, 173 Windy Circle, Franklin, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Bryan Ray Neeley, 33, 161 Coachman Court, Apt. A, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Nickulas B. Page, 27, 407 Upperstone Ave., Apt. C, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Dalton Lee Pedigo, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Ronald Leon Pilgram, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeffery Donald Ryans, 29, 1909 Creason St., No. 111, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Seth Donald Rogers, 18, 94 Bush Court, second-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Selma Salihovic, 35, 3322 Kyle Court, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Marty Robert Small, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kennisha Ruthea Stovall, 38, 928 Creek Water, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Andrew Dewayne Suggs, 43, 142 Westwood Circle, Apt. D, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy; $25,000 cash bond.
Debbie A. Yoakem, 54, 1416 Neal St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence; notice to appear.
Steven Michael Zachary, 31, 8701 Happy Valley Road, No. 27, Glasgow, second-degree forgery; notice to appear.
