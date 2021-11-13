The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Rebecca Ray Breedlove, 27, 7221 Gold City Road, Franklin, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Dustin Ray Carter or Dusty Ray Carter, 30, 881 TB Hospital Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Joellyn Tenniell Carver, 46, 521 Woodford Ave., No. 2, second-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Travis Edward Deweese, 40, 401 Little Henry Meredith Road, two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dennis Arthur Deuring, 38, 309 Kettlestick Road, Rockfield, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Robert Earl Harbin, 36, 45 Morgan Road, Mammoth Cave, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Denver Clay Hedges, 21, 604 Covington St., receiving stolen property (firearm); notice to appear.
Isias Hernandez, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape (victim younger than 12 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12 years of age), unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, custodial interference; $50,000 cash bond.
Rodney Lee Hogan, 52, 1428 Cove Drive, Apt. A, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Kevin Dodd Johnson, 30, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 69, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Brittley Elizabeth Kirby, 28, 11294 Dolly Drive, Alvaton, flagrant nonsupport; $1,000 cash bond.
Lucas James Kraude, 41, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $2,500 cash bond.
Kaitlin Annette Martin, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Tyrell Ra’Shaun Simmons, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Brittany Nicole Charlton, 23, 1118 Cabell Drive, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon by complicity; $1,000 cash bond.
Ashlyn Dale Bunch, 20, 1633 Walden Road, tampering with physical evidence; $1,000 cash bond.
Kevin Michael Simone, 49, Owensboro, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; notice to appear.
Stephen Neal Smith, 40, 132 Mapleleaf Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher James Stewart, 40, 436 Glen Lily Road, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; notice to appear; first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Kenneth Daniel Tanksley, 39, 308 Gayle Way, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Nicholas Earl Thomerson, 32, 216 Merry Oaks Railton, Smiths Grove, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Rodd Walden Jr., 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), menacing, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Jaron Morese Wilson, 39, c/o Western Kentucky Correctional Complex, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, alcohol intoxication; notice to appear.
Jessica Marie Womack, 35, 120 Hillsboro Court, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.