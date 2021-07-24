The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Kevin Jacob Anderson, 40, 3955 Penns Chapel Road, third-degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond; third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening; combine bond with other indictment.
Kimberly Ann Angell, 51, 513 W. 10th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shane Aaron Miller, 47, 513 W. 10th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Stevondre Lydale Brown, 28, 632 Fern Hill St., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Tyler Lawon Childs, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Robert Douglas Clark, 41, 3503 Nashville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Heather Lynn Bass, 34, 13725 Morgantown Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond.
Travis Martin Cline, 35, 471 Bridge Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Jonathon Cosco, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree stalking, falsely reporting an incident; $5,000 cash bond.
Antrel Moncier Eichelberger, 32, 1732 Patrick Way, Apt. C, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dillan Marc Embry, 23, address unknown, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jordan Gregory Owen, 26, 1235 Nutwood Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Terry Dale Finn, 33, 5301 Scottsville Road, Lot 168, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Tina Marie Foster, 56, 1225 N. Lee Drive, No. 38, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Patrel Jarron Greenwade, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), alcohol intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
James Edward Hutchinson, 53, 1105 E. Beauty Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Harley William Jessie, 28, 5540 Louisville Road, Apt. D, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jennifer Leigh Johnson, 41, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates; $500 cash bond.
Nathan Scott Laird, 39, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 5D, impersonating a peace officer, menacing; transfer bond.
Faith Lee Ann Lindsey, 24, 3371 Wingfield Church Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Kimberly Jan Lindsey, 54, 722 Shawnee Way, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Ethan Joseph Mahaney, 29, 75 Prescott Court, Apt. B, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Roger Lee Mitchell, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a legend drug, theft of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jericho Ray Pope, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to illuminate head lamps; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Michael Thomas Ramsey, 38, 917 W. Town Court, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Dylan Cody Roberson, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Carlin Blake Smith, 29, homeless, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates; $2,500 cash bond.
Deborah Jean Stringfield, 61, Louisville, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, license to be in possession, no or expired registration plates; $1,000 cash bond.
Pecolius Wilson, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation, cultivating marijuana (less than five plants), two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.