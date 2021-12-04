The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Stuart Kirkland Brady, 32, 1329 Scottsville Road, Apt. H4, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shaun Brandon Coleman, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Michelle Renee Converse, 31, 585 Cumberland Ridge Way, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Courtney Dee Cooke, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Clayton Sean Grabarczyk, 33, Indianapolis, third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of synthetic drugs; notice to appear.
Omar Yaseen Hameed, 36, 331 Beechmont St., second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Samah Y. Hameed, 35, 331 Beechmont St., second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond; first-degree assault; combine bond with other indictment.
Samantha Leighan Hyde, 27, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Omer Karahodzic, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, kidnapping, second-degree assault (domestic), four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license; $10,000 cash bond; third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief; combine bond with other indictment; three counts of third-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Andrew Kelsey, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence; $25,000 cash bond; two counts of first-degree rape, video voyeurism; $25,000 cash bond.
Lian Suan Khai, 44, 1913 Sandra St., first-degree sexual abuse; transfer bond; first-degree sexual abuse; combine bond with other indictment.
Timothy Ryan Landis, 27, 1132 Fairview Ave., Apt. F4, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Justin Cotez Macon, 43, 1020 Old Barren River Road, Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Charles Robert Matlock, 34, Goodlettsville, Tenn., first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, second-degree wanton endangerment, menacing; transfer bond.
Amanda Kay May, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication; $100,000 cash bond.
Donald Ray Murphy, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,000 cash bond.
Brittany Hope Taylor, 36, 340 Oak St., Apt. A, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth); transfer bond.
Kevin Lee Murphy, 43, 1740 River St., Apt. 9, or 1429 Audubon Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Shelvie Lavon Payne, 29, 4293 Bristow Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Marsha Lynn Pugh, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Leon Reeder, 52, 1314 Clay St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Stephanie Leann Reeder, 48, 1314 Clay St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christopher York Reeves, 50, Beaver Dam, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Uvaldo Lawrence Salcido, 38, 849 Clarence Odell Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; combine bond with other indictment.
Nicholas Ryan Schultz, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana; $1,500 cash bond.
Juan Antonio Tellez, 30, 4490 Woodstone Drive, Apt. C, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), endangering the welfare of a minor; transfer bond.
Jamie Lee Whittinghill, 35, 1679 Provo Road, Morgantown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, use of a personal communication device while operating a motor vehicle, failure to surrender suspended/revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; transfer bond.