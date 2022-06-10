The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Sultan Dawood Alnghaimshi, 27, 105 Amy Ave., Apt. A, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Ryan Bradley Baker, 43, Owensboro, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Faton Berisa, 36 or 37, 910 Shawnee Way, first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault (domestic), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kevin Dale Chapman, 63, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $50,000 cash bond; first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $5,000 cash bond.
Owen K. Cook, 27, 1412 Calgary Way, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief; $2,000 cash bond.
Misty Dawn Draper, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Bradley Scott Garwood, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Lee Johnson, 39, 2105 Robin Road, Apt. G2, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Tracey Marie Kisthardt, 42, 1448 N. Sunrise Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jason Lee Kitchens, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of burglar’s tools; $1,000 cash bond.
William Eugene Lalonde, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $2,500 cash bond.
Thomas Eugene Neal, 45, 6492 Plano Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Koti Ane Olds, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Ray Lee Peek Jr., 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age); $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Matthew Wayne Ray, 31, 779 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $2,500 cash bond.
Wesley Jacob Simpson, 32, 549 Anna Sandhill Road, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Christian Erich Snyder, 19, 1305 Westhampton Court, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Andrew Ray Thurman, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery; $5,000 cash bond.
Candice Christon Mae Wilbert, 40, 3870 Benleo Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Betty Melisa York, 56, 182 Iva Church Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.