The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Brandon Basheer Ahmad, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Steven Earl Alford, 47, 2615 Reedyville Road, Roundhill, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, improper passing, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joseph Brandon Boyd, 18, 424 Shannon Court, first-degree robbery by complicity; transfer bond.
Erick Levett Bradshaw Jr., 21, 824 Denzil Ave., theft of mail matter; notice to appear.
Junius Lemichael Carpenter Jr., 19, 713 Moss Creek Court, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; second-degree burglary, transfer bond.
Tony Randall Coons, 51, 162 Corvette Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Wayne Davis, 47, 2607 Sunnyside Gott Road, first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim or victim’s family.
Heather Lee Eastham, 39, 141 Bristow Road, Apt. B7, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
Luke James Firkins, 33, Ludlow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Manuel Nereo Garcia, 33, 473 Polk Trammel Road, Scottsville, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Summer R. Gillihan, 26, 581 Peachtree Lane, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Andrew Keith Hendrick, 35, 317 Hydro Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, cultivating marijuana (five plants or more), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jorge Erwin Hermosillo, 29, 1040 Shive Lane, No. L6, or Albuquerque, N.M., first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Kolten Wesley Isenberg, 22, 395 Cedar Cliff Church Road, Horse Cave, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Sarah Michelle Janson, 37, 73 Clover Croft Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Daniel Ray Johnson, 35, Sacramento, first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, improper passing, speeding, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plates; transfer bond.
Dylan M. Lemieux, 23, 1312 S. Oklahoma Road, Bee Spring, three counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, two counts of fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; $2,500 cash bond.
Ahmed Mahamed Mahamud, 31, 109 Creekwood Ave., No. 503, third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Justin Paul McKinney, 19, 635 Plum Springs Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Donald Curtis Dodson, 42, 4135 Will Bohannon Road, Smiths Grove, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Jeremy Lee Mosby, 46, 1386 Finney Road, Glasgow, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Daniel Lee Nichols, 27, 10250 Franklin Road, Franklin, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Jordan Gregory Owen, 26, 1235 Nutwood Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brian Lee Parrish, 38, 177 Loving Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Rebekah Catherine Ragland, 29, 1303 Park St., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Chad Secora, 45, Caneyville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Anthony L. Stevenson, 18, Nashville, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving; $100,000 cash bond.
Deontay Staten, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $10,000 cash bond.
Shawn Anthony Webb, 38, 811 Apple Valley Road, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Derek Russell Whitaker, 30, 410 E. Washington St., Franklin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt; transfer bond.
Patrick Psalms Whiteside, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; $10,000 cash bond; fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic; transfer bond.
Steven Joseph Wilkerson, 63, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree criminal mischief, no or expired registration plates; $5,000 cash bond.
Mei’Kiel Triy’Ler Ya, 21, 1944 Woodland Ave., No. 8, first-degree bail jumping; $1,000 cash bond.